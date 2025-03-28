ASUS Prime B550-PLUS $95 $120 Save $25 The motherboard to go with if you're looking to build a new AM4 PC on a budget. For a limited time, the Asus Prime B550-Plus is down to an all-time low at just $95. $95 at Amazon

If you're thinking about building a new PC, there's a pretty good chance you've thought about what kind of processor to go with. Now, if you're looking to go with a budget PC build, we think that AMD chips are the way to go, since you'll be getting pretty good bang for your buck. And right now, during Amazon's Big Spring Sale, we're seeing some steep discounts on popular CPUs, along with great motherboards as well.

With that said, we think this Asus Prime B550-Plus motherboard is going to be the way to go, offering the perfect set of specifications and ports, along with a look that will look good in any case. Best of all, we're now seeing a discount that drops the price down to just $95. This is the lowest we've seen on this motherboard, so get it now while you still can.

What's great about the Asus Prime B550-Plus motherboard?

This is one of those motherboards that gets the job but also looks good doing it. It's a motherboard built for AMD's AM4 CPUs, which are older generation chips, but still have a lot to offer in terms of life, especially if you're looking to build a computer on the cheap.

When it comes to the board itself, you're looking at plenty of I/O with dual M.2 SSD slots, five USB-A, one USB-C, Wi-Fi 5, HDMI, DisplayPort, an array of audio jacks, and an Ethernet port. You also get a variety of heatsinks across the board that ensures you'll get ample cooling.

The BIOS is also packed with a variety of features that can enhance your build while also protecting your parts. For the most part, you're getting a lot of good stuff for a fair price. Again, there are a lot of different motherboard options out there, but we think that this one is going to be a good buy.