Asus launched a new family of graphics cards under its ProArt branding, designed with creators and digital professionals in mind. In this review, I will run you through the Asus ProArt GeForce RTX 4060 Ti, comparing it against the normal RTX 4060 Ti. It's powered by the same Nvidia Ada Lovelace ores, delivering incredible levels of performance and power efficiency over prior generations. This card includes fourth-generation Tensor Cores, support for DLSS 3, and third-generation RT Cores.

To help cool the card for heavier workloads outside of gaming, Asus included three Axial-tech fans, which should allow the GPU to maintain stable clock speeds. And for when you require absolute silence, the 0dBA mode allows the graphics card to run without spinning up the fans with lower loads. There is a small premium to pay for the more professional design, beefier cooling, and ProArt branding, but is this GPU worth the additional $100?

We've been impressed by Nvidia's latest RTX 40 series of GPUs, although the pricing structure leaves plenty to be desired. It'll be interesting to see how this GPU compares against the older RTX 3060 Ti it replaces, which was one of our favorite graphics cards. Designed for 1080p and 1440p resolutions, I expect an uplift in performance over its predecessor, allowing for even better QHD gaming.

Price and availability

The Asus ProArt GeForce RTX 4060 Ti is available for $530, but it can be found for as little as $500 at retailers. Considering the normal RTX 4060 Ti comes in at $400, this is a considerable price hike for those shopping around for a budget-friendly graphics card. If you will be using this GPU for gaming alone, I'd recommend choosing another RTX 4060 Ti.

Design and features

A gaming GPU designed for professionals

Asus designed the ProArt GeForce RTX 4060 Ti with work in mind, so there isn't an ounce of RGB lighting. The GPU shares a similar gray design to other ProArt devices. Three massive fans are present on a larger shroud, all of which is frankly overkill for such a low-power GPU. We're only talking 160W here, and this should result in some seriously low temperatures, even when playing games or working with heavier software.

The Asus ProArt GeForce RTX 4060 Ti has a more refined premium design.

There is some GeForce RTX branding in gold on the rear and side of the GPU. It's a tasteful design with a large "PRO" slapped on the backplate. The letter O wraps around the pass-through vent on the rear of the card, allowing cool air to move through the GPU and more effectively exhaust heat. I'd recommend installing the Asus ProArt GeForce RTX 4060 Ti horizontally to make the most of the subdued design.

To power this RTX 4060 Ti, Asus is using a single 8-pin PCIe port, which is great news for those looking to create a tidy system. If you're using other Asus ProArt products, the RTX 4060 Ti here will fit right in. There's always something beautiful about more subtle designs such as this. Gone are the aggressive styling elements and sharp edges found on most gaming graphics cards. It's a more refined RTX 4060 Ti.

Performance

Heavy hitter for work and play

Being an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti, we're looking at the same Ada Lovelace architecture with 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM on a 128-bit bus, a 2.5-slot width, 4,352 CUDA cores, and a base clock speed of 2.31GHz. It's designed with 1080p and 1440p gaming in mind, and as such, we should reign in expectations of gaming at 4K resolution. To test the Asus ProArt GeForce RTX 4060 Ti, I used a test bench with an AMD Ryzen 9 7950X processor, 32GB of DDR5-6000 RAM, and an M.2 SSD for Windows and games.

For a more premium design and better cooling, this is a great card.

The Asus ProArt GeForce RTX 4060 Ti OC Edition can hit speeds of up to 2.78GHz, a considerable boost over the official burst speed of just 2.54GHz. I found this GPU to perform very similarly to other cards, yet temperatures are reasonable considering just how massive the cooling solution is. If you want the best bang for your buck or the absolute fastest RTX 4060 Ti, you'll probably want to consider other options, but for a more premium design and better cooling, this is a great card.

Game Average FPS Cyberpunk 2077 2K: 65

2K, RT: 24

4K: 23

4K, RT: 10 Far Cry 6 2K: 97

2K, RT: 83

4K: 51 GTA 5 2K: 154

2K, RT: 127

4K: 62 Metro Exodus 2K: 79

2K, RT: 52

4K: 46

4K, RT: 29 Red Dead Redemption 2 2K: 70

4K: 42 Shadow of the Tomb Raider 2K: 122

4K: 71

The RTX 4060 Ti performs well at QHD (or 2K) resolutions and can even handle some 4K gaming, so long as you don't mind weaker frame rates and having to turn down a few settings. The GPU is also excellent for rendering video and other more intensive tasks, although we'd always recommend choosing one of the best CPUs for such tasks.

Should you buy the Asus ProArt GeForce RTX 4060 Ti?

The Asus ProArt GeForce RTX 4060 Ti is a solid graphics card, especially with what the company had to work with. Taking the lowest-tier RTX 40 chip and making such a card is no small feat. It's very capable of running most PC games with excellent results. Whether it's worth the $500 asking price is a whole different question. The RTX 3060 Ti and RTX 4060 Ti launched with an MSRP of $389. $500 is a high asking price for what essentially is one of the more "affordable" GPUs of the RTX 40 family.

The Asus ProArt GeForce RTX 4060 Ti is a solid graphics card.

For gaming, this Asus graphics card performs as well as one would expect from an RTX 4060 Ti. It runs cool and quiet, handling a QHD display without an issue. The three-fan cooling solution is overkill for such a graphics card, but it works incredibly well here. So much so that you'll barely notice the three Axial-tech fans spinning. This helps keep the card at its maximum boost speed for longer periods, and I only saw it dip slightly when pushing the card hard.

It's an excellent graphics card, but one that I wouldn't recommend gamers purchase. Asus is marketing this GPU to professionals with heavier workloads, and that's precisely where it makes more sense.