There's almost an abundance of PC cases, especially mid-tower chassis. The issue is the majority of these enclosures are similar in that they offer the basics without much else, yet manage to charge a small premium. Enter Asus with its ProArt PA602. The ProArt series of products from Asus are designed for professionals in the creative industry, but they can be used by anyone seeking an ecosystem of sleek-looking hardware. The Asus ProArt PA602 is an extension of this, bringing a unique design to the mid-tower ATX PC case.

This pricey PC case has a stealthy design, a smart filter monitoring system, wheels and handles for easier movement, excellent thermal performance with directed airflow, three included large fans, integrated GPU support, and the ability to hold up to a 420mm radiator in the top compartment. There are more features than I can round up in this introduction, so I'll show you why this is one of the best cases I've tested so far and how it's my go-to recommendation for professionals.

About this review: Asus provided XDA with a sample for this review but had no input to its contents.

Asus ProArt PA602 The king of professional PC cases 9.5 / 10 Asus has created the Mac Pro chassis of Linux and Windows PCs. The ProArt PA602 is a master case with smart features, best-in-class cooling, and a stealthy design without obnoxious RGB lighting. Pros Smart dust sensor

Sleek stealthy ProArt design

Easy to build a system inside

Excellent thermal performance Cons Expensive

Awkward PSU access

Limited open-loop liquid cooling support $269 at Amazon $269 at Newegg

Price, specs, and availability

The ProArt PA602 can be bought for $269, which is a hefty price for the PC case alone. This doesn't include the motherboard, CPU, GPU, and other parts that make a system work. Asus does include three beefy case fans to sweeten the deal. This currency will bag you a mid-tower chassis that feels like a full-tower. The Asus ProArt stylish design language is on show with plenty of branding and gold accents to compliment the all-black look. There's a good use of metal, tempered glass, and ABS plastic to create a premium enclosure for a professional workstation.

The maximum motherboard size the ProArt PA602 can take is E-ATX, which is all you'd need for a workstation. With 450mm of space for the largest graphics cards, even the beefiest Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 will fit without problems. Four 3.5-inch drive mounts are at hand with an additional four 2.5-inch storage locations. When working with big data or numerous games, storage quickly becomes an issue, but not inside the PA602. All four 3.5-inch slots can be used for 2.5-inch SSDs if going all-flash.

RGB lighting is absent, aside from some LED indicators for power and the dust filter sensor. A six-pin fan controller is preinstalled and connected to the three fans Asus includes with the case. A power supply up to 190mm in length can be installed below the shroud (more on this later), and this is matched by the 190mm clearance for a CPU cooler. With many larger air coolers capable of handling an Intel Core i9 or AMD Ryzen 9, this is good to see from Asus with its professional chassis. The Asus ProArt PA602 has some beefy specifications.

Specifications Material Steel, ABS Plastic, Tempered Glass Motherboard Size (Max.) E-ATX Graphics Card Size (Max.) 450 mm 3.5" Drive Slots 4 RGB Lighting No Fan Controls Yes 2.5" Drive Slots 4 Power Supply Size (Max.) 190 mm Exterior Dimensions 593 x 560 x 245 mm

Design and features

One of the best-designed PC cases

The Asus ProArt PA602 has a unique box in that you remove the top half after four clips have been extracted. This allows for the case to be easily lifted out of the bottom section without needing to slide it out one side of the box, for it to hit the ground at an awkward angle. It's also not the lightest mid-tower ATX case around, so it's good to see the brand take this approach. Alongside the case is a manual, which is one of the best I've seen. Each process is laid out with illustrations and short, easy-to-follow steps.

Close

Then there's the small box of accessories. This holds some cable ties, screws for the PSU, motherboard, and drives, as well as brackets for customizing aspects of the PA602. The chassis is enclosed inside a black cloth bag to protect it against dust and wear through shipping. ProArt branding can be found throughout. Even if this is the first PC you'll be building alone, Asus lays out every step of the process, getting you up and running in no time.

Even if this is the first PC you'll be building alone, Asus lays out every step of the process, getting you up and running in no time.

Like many other PC cases, the Asus ProArt PA602 is a black slab of metal, plastic, and tempered glass. The front panel has 15 plastic vertical slits protruding from the filter. Like the Fractal Design North, this helps create channels for the front-facing fans to draw in cool air, but unlike the North case, Asus makes sure there's ample space between each slit to allow enough air to pass through unimpeded. On top of the front panel is the I/O, consisting of a single 3.5mm jack, one USB-C port, two USB-A 2.0 ports, two USB-A 3.2 ports, fan controls, a reset button, a power button, and a physical power button lock.

The top panel is a massive grill for exhausting hot air from additional fans or an AIO liquid cooler radiator. This is flanked by two metal handlebars for lifting and moving the case. Within each channel are also two buttons to unlock the front panel and allow it to be removed to access the dust filters. The rear is your usual ATX mid-tower case affair, but Asus added a nifty GPU latch to hold the top three PCI slots without needing to remove screws. The right side of the PA602 is bare metal; the left is a tempered glass panel with a GPU vent.