Convertible laptops provide the best of both worlds for those looking for power and portability. While there are a lot of great options like the Surface Pro, the price of these devices can get pretty expensive when you start to add in the cost of all the accessories.

Which is why we think that the Asus ProArt PZ13 is a better choice for most people, because it doesn't require you to purchase anything extra in order to get the best experience. While its retail price of $1,100 is fair, the discounted price that knocks $300 off makes it an absolute steal. For a limited time, you can score the Asus ProArt PZ13 for $800 at its best price while this deal lasts.

What's great about the Asus ProArt PZ13?