The Asus ProArt PZ13 is an absolute winner in our books, delivering an experience that will easily impress most people. Not only do you get a convertible that's light and compact, but you also get one that has an excellent screen, tons of power, and also fantastic battery life. Perhaps the best part about this device right now is that you can score a steep $300 discount, which brings it down to its best price yet.

What's great about the Asus ProArt PZ13?

If you're looking for a new laptop, you can't go wrong with the Asus ProArt PZ13. It has a beautiful 13.3-inch 3K OLED touchscreen and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus SoC. You also get 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage, along with excellent battery life that should easily last you all day.

You get impressive durability with it exceeding MIL-STD 810H military standards, along with an IP52 rating that will protect against dust and moisture. The connectivity of the laptop is also quite good, with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth, and a microSD card slot. Furthermore, this all comes in a thin and light package that measures just 0.35 inches and weighs 1.87 pounds.

For the most part, this laptop delivers and is a great choice for nearly anyone looking for a new laptop. And with its $300 discount, it's really one of the best options out there if you're looking for something powerful, versatile, thin, and light. So grab this deal while it's still around and save.