Unless you're looking for a powerful gaming laptop, your priority list probably looks something like this: long-lasting battery life, a great display, a comfortable keyboard, a decent design and camera, and smooth performance for day-to-day applications. If you want to marry all of that with a convertible form factor, the Asus ProArt PZ13 feels like the perfect answer.

As a Snapdragon X Plus laptop, the ProArt PZ13 will struggle to run a few programs natively, but the most common ones work without issues. If you want peak performance, you should probably look at a Snapdragon X Elite or Intel Lunar Lake laptop, but if you're after a stylish hybrid with an OLED display, lifestyle-changing battery, and great cameras — all in a highly affordable package — the ProArt PZ13 is a clear winner.

About this review: Asus loaned me the Asus ProArt PZ13 for the purposes of this review. The company had no input in this article, and did not see its contents before publishing.

Asus' answer to the Surface Pro 11 wins on multiple fronts — a gorgeous OLED display, stylish 2-in-1 design, impeccable battery life, great cameras, a decent keyboard, and, of course, an attractive price. If you're not after the fastest Snapdragon laptop on the market, the ProArt PZ13 is an all-around stunner.

Game-changing battery life

Stylish 2-in-1 design

Exciting price Should have been lighter

Limited port selection

Strangely poor multi-core performance $1100 at Best Buy $1100 at Asus

Pricing, specs, and availability

The Asus ProArt PZ13 is a creator-focused 2-in-1 laptop available in a single variant with the Snapdragon X Plus, 16GB RAM, and 1TB storage in a Nano Black colorway. The company has priced it at $1,100, and you can buy it from Asus' website or Best Buy.

Specifications CPU Snapdragon X Plus X1P-42-100, 8 Core, 3.4GHz (single-core) / 3.2GHz (8-core) GPU Qualcomm Adreno Display type Touchscreen OLED, 500 nits, 16:10, 60Hz, Display HDR True Black 500, 100% DCI-P3 Display (Size, Resolution) 13.3-inch, 2880 x 1800 RAM 16GB LPDDR5X, 8448MHz, soldered, dual-channel Storage 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 Battery 70Wh Ports 2x USB 4.0 Gen 3 Type-C (40Gbps), display/power delivery, SD Express 7.0 card reader Operating System Windows 11 Home for Arm Webcam 1440p front camera with Windows Hello, 4K rear camera Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 7, 802.11be 2x2 Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 Form factor 2-in-1 Dimensions 11.71 x 7.99 x 0.35 inches Weight 1.87 pounds (tablet)/3.34 pounds (total) Speakers Stereo speakers with Smart Amp Colors Nano Black with Moss Green kickstand Pen compatibility Asus Pen 2.0 & third-party stylus Expand

Design and display

Premium OLED goodness in a slim package