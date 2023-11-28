ASUS ROG Ally $430 $600 Save $170 The Asus ROG Ally is a handheld gaming PC that's seeking to be a major rival to Valve's Steam Deck. It runs on Windows, and comes with AMD Ryzen Z1 processors. It also has a sharp Full HD display and a 120Hz refresh rate. $430 at Best Buy (Ryzen Z1)

You simply won't find a better deal for the Asus ROG Ally, which is now priced down to its lowest since it was first released. While there are plenty of great choices when it comes to gaming hanhelds, you can't go wrong with the ROG Ally if you're looking to pick up a unit that runs Windows for a reasonable price.

For a limited time, you can score the ROG ally for just $429.99, which is $170 off its retail price. Be aware that this discount applies to the model with a standard Ryzen Z1 processor. If you want to get the Ryzen Z1 Extreme, you're still going to be able to get a great discount, knocking $100 off, coming in at $599.99.

The model with the Ryzen Z1 processor delivers plenty of power and comes with 16GB and 512GB of internal SSD storage. You also get a beautiful 7-inch 1080p LED IPS 120Hz display, excellent controls, and battery life that can last for hours at a time. This is the perfect device for someone that wants to just boot this up and get started.

With Windows, you get easy access to various gaming platforms, making it simpler to install the games. you want to buy or already own. For the most part, the ROG Ally is a great choice, especially if you're looking for a gaming handheld and want to stick to something more affordable. With that said, this is the best deal you'll find, so don't miss out.