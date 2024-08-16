A sizzling summer deal Asus ROG Ally $500 $650 Save $150 The Asus ROG Ally is one of our favorite handheld gaming PCs that's now on sale for a limited time. While we've seen the ROG Ally on sale before, it's often been for the lower-end model. In this rare deal, we're seeing a sizable discount on the Ryzen Z1 Extreme model, which is now $150 off. This is the best deal we've seen to date and is a must-buy if you've been looking to purchase the ROG Ally. $500 at Best Buy (Ryzen Z1 Extreme)

PC gaming handhelds have exploded in popularity over the past couple of years, which means there are now tons of options to go with if you're looking to buy your first one. While the Steam Deck is going to be our top pick, we think that the Asus ROG Ally is also a great option as well, with the main benefit being that it runs Windows natively. Of course, it's also powered by some awesome hardware too, with the top-end model coming with an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme.

While this is the one you want to go with, it's usually not on sale, which means you're going to end up spending quite a bit with the retail price coming in at $650. With that said, we're seeing a rare discount on the ROG Ally Z1 Extreme, which brings the price down to its lowest yet, with a $150 discount that drops the price to $500. So if you've been holding out, now's going to be the time to buy.

What's great about the Asus ROG Ally?

Close

As mentioned before, the Asus ROG Ally features a wealth of great hardware like a powerful AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor that's paired with 16GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The device also has an excellent display that comes in at 7 inches, and has a resolution of 1080p and a lightning-fast refresh rate of 120Hz.

Of course, you also get reliable physical controls, and a wealth of connectivity. You can even upgrade the device with an external graphics card by using the brand's ROG XG Mobile device. And perhaps the best part is that this device runs Windows, which means you'll have easy access to all your favorite games and gaming platforms.

Windows isn't perfect, mind you, but grabbing these essential programs and plug-ins can really enhance the experience. With that said, if you've been looking for a solid PC gaming handheld to take with you on the go, then ROG Ally is going to be a fantastic option. And with this excellent deal, you won't want to pass this up. So get it while you can.