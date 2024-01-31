Key Takeaways Asus is working on making AMD Fluid Motion Frames (AFMF) a reality on the ROG Ally, increasing framerates in games.

The recent update to the ROG Ally allows players to adjust TDP and assign the "Gyro Enable" feature to buttons.

If AFMF is successfully added to the ROG Ally, 2024 will be a great year for portable gaming.

A week ago, AMD released its Fluid Motion Frames technology (AFMF) that nearly doubles framerates in games. While the tech has its caveats, the boosted FPS counts have drawn a lot of attention, with people keen to see it added to their favorite portable PC devices. The ROG Ally has just received an update, and while it doesn't contain support AFMF right now, Asus has stated that it's hard at work at making it a reality.

The ROG Ally is getting Fluid Motion Frames support

On the official Asus ROG Ally X feed, the company shared the patch notes for the recent update. This update lets players adjust their TDP whenever they please, and assign the "Gyro Enable" feature to several buttons. However, the biggest news was saved for a reply to the patch notes, where Asus confirms that it's hard at work at making AFMF on the ROG Ally a reality:

As such, it's a matter of when, not if AFMF makes its way onto the ROG Ally. If this momentum continues, 2024 will be a fantastic year for fans of gaming on the go. And if the term "Asus ROG Ally" doesn't mean a lot to you, it should; we've crowned it the king of Windows handhelds in our collection of the best PC gaming devices.