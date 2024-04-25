Key Takeaways Latest update brings support for AMD's Fluid Motion Frames technology to the Asus ROG Ally.

This is the perfect application of this technology, increasing frame rates for an underpowered GPU.

The technology isn't perfect and does have some drawbacks, but overall, it's a great tool to try out.

We've been experimenting with AMD's Fluid Motion Frames (AFMF) technology for some time, taking a first look back in 2023, and finding that while the tech does indeed increase frame rates for games, there are some things to look out for, like extremely specific use criteria and some strange behavior regarding game UI elements.

While there really isn't a hard verdict on the technology yet, since it's so early in its life cycle, our own senior writer Karthik Iyer found in his testing that the technology can be beneficial for someone that has an underpowered GPU. Of course, this makes AFMF tech a perfect pairing with current PC gaming handhelds, if you're looking to push the boundaries of your system.

ROG Ally users can now take advantage of AFMF

With that said, Asus has launched a new and very welcome update, that brings native support for AFMF to its ROG Ally handheld. For those that have been following ROG Ally news this comes as no surprise, as Asus shared that it would be working on support for AFMF back in January.

Now, with the latest update, which was spotted by the folks at Tom's Hardware, ROG Ally users will be able to take advantage of AMD's Fluid Motion Frames (AFMF), which should offer better frame rates for games. The update is rolling out now, and those that have updated to the latest driver should have access by heading into the AMD Software and navigating to Gaming and there should be an option to toggle AFMF on.

In the changelog notes, Asus was quick to note that the setting is not yet available in the Command Center. This most likely means that the option will arrive sometime in the future. In addition, Asus has made a number of enhancements to the console, with the full changelog below:

ACSE 1.4.13 on April 25 through Armoury Crate SE · Enhanced the display speed of the Game Library. · Added information to the Real-time Monitor overlay when using AFMF. · Resolved a sporadic issue where AMD graphics card driver updates in the Update Center could experience timeouts. · Expanded Keymap functionality to support the assignment of keys as trigger keys (requires MCU v317 or newer). For example, the M1 button can be assigned as the Left Trigger. MCU 317 on April 25 through Armoury Crate SE · Expanded Keymap functionality to support the assignment of keys as trigger keys (requires ACSE 1.4.13 or newer). For example, the M1 button can be assigned as the Left Trigger. iGPU driver V31.0.24027.1012 on April 25 through Armoury Crate SE & Asus official website · Bugfix: Fixed certain textures may become invisible while playing Final Fantasy X HD Remaster. · Adds support for AMD Fluid Motion Frames (AFMF). (AMD Reference: AMD Fluid Motion Frames) Asus Hotplug Controller 3.0.0 on April 25 through Armoury Crate SE · Enhanced Asus Hotplug Controller stability.

While most will be interested in checking out AFMF, there are a number of awesome bug fixes that have been implemented that should drastically improve the experience. Furthermore, the new update also allows users to get more creative with new keymapping options, that will allow the triggers to be mapped going forward. If you're a ROG Ally owner and have updated, let us know in the comments about your experiences with AFMF.