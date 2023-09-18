Key Takeaways Asus has launched a base model of the ROG Ally gaming handheld, offering a more affordable option for gamers on a budget.

The base model has a similar hardware configuration to the top-spec model, but with a less powerful processor. It may be a good option for those willing to compromise on visuals and gameplay.

The ROG Ally has the advantage of being a full-fledged Windows device, allowing compatibility with popular gaming platforms. However, it has some issues like overheating microSD cards and software problems that detract from its promise as a no-compromise gaming handheld.

Asus launched the ROG Ally gaming handheld earlier this year as a rival to Valve's Steam Deck. At launch, only the top-spec model powered by the AMD Z1 Extreme APU was available for purchase, priced at $700. Now, the company has finally launched the base model powered by the AMD Z1 chip, offering a slightly more affordable option for gamers on a budget.

The new variant is available at Best Buy for $599.99, and it comes with a very similar hardware configuration as its pricier sibling, including a 7-inch 1080p display, 512GB of SSD, and 16GB of DDR5 memory. The only major difference with the top-spec model is the processor, meaning the base model could be an option for people willing to make a few compromises with the visuals and gameplay. However, folks wanting a no-compromise experience should still spend $700 for the top model, powered by the Z1 Extreme.

The ROG Ally has everything going for it on the paper, thanks to a powerful processor, a crisp display, and great controls that should make it an obvious choice for folks wanting a top-tier Windows gaming handheld. The best part about having a full-fledged Windows device is its compatibility with Steam, Epic Games Store, and EA Play, as well as the Windows Xbox app that allows gamers to access their entire Game Pass library. However, as we noted in our review, it has a few gremlins that make it difficult to wholeheartedly recommend it without caveats.

On the plus side, it comes with Bluetooth and USB-C connectivity that allow gamers to connect a PS5 DualSense or Xbox wireless controller to play games. However, niggling issues like overheating microSD cards and Windows-related software problems detract somewhat from its promise of a no-compromise Windows gaming handheld. The Z1 model with just 4 CUs will likely also be underpowered compared to the Steam Deck, so it remains to be seen how it will be received by gamers everywhere.