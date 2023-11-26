Key Takeaways The ROG Ally is a great gaming handheld that competes with the Steam Deck and runs on Windows. Both the Z1 and Z1 Extreme models are discounted for Cyber Monday.

The ROG Ally stands out because it runs Windows and can handle a wide range of AAA titles, unlike the Steam Deck which is somewhat limited by its Linux operating system.

The ROG Ally not only has impressive hardware and an attractive design, but new deals make it an appealing choice for gamers in search of a high-performance handheld device.

Now that Black Friday is behind us, and we're looking ahead to Cyber Monday sales, we have a pretty good picture of the best deals you'll find. Personally, I've spent the entire weekend looking for the best deals to share with XDA readers. For me, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are excellent times to buy the tech you really want — but don't want to pay full price for. In order for a deal to be truly outstanding, both the product and discount have to be insanely good. That's the case with the ROG Ally, a handheld gaming console from ASUS. It has the perfect mix of being a fantastic product and having a significant discount, which is why I went out and bought one myself.

ASUS ROG Ally Great gaming handheld A Windows gaming handheld for the masses $450 $600 Save $150 Asus' ROG Ally is an excellent Steam Deck competitor that runs on Windows. You can save big on both editions of the ROG Ally, which feature the AMD Ryzen Z1 and Z1 Extreme processors.For Cyber Monday, the Z1 model of the ROG Ally is a stunning $450, and that's a massive $150 discount. You can get the Z1 Extreme model for $80 off, and Best Buy Total members save $100. $450 at Best Buy (Ryzen Z1) $620 at Best Buy (Ryzen Z1 Extreme) $700 at Asus

Why I chose the ROG Ally out of all the other deals

It runs Windows, which means it can run more games

I'm a pretty casual gamer, so naturally it would seem that Valve's Steam Deck should be my first choice. While the Steam Deck's compact form factor and ease-of-use are great perks, it runs Linux, and Valve can only do so much to get around the limitations that come with SteamOS. Personally, I play quite a few games that require anti-cheat software that only works on Windows. Fortnite is a big example of this, since Epic's Easy Anti-Cheat software won't run on the Steam Deck.

Most games should run fine on the Steam Deck, but if I'm paying hundreds for a dedicated handheld gaming device, I want more than most games to work. With the Windows operating system and AMD's Ryzen Z1 or Z1 Extreme chip inside, this handheld is capable of running a ton of AAA titles. That's what made the ROG Ally so appealing to me. It has perhaps the best chance to replace a gaming PC than any other product in this price range.

The hardware looks pretty great

I'm going to be honest here: I'm a huge fan of how the ROG Ally looks. It's basically the design of a Steam Deck on steroids, and it looks the part as well. The mostly-white build has great contrast with the display and buttons, making this an attractive device. There are some cool RGB touches too, and the ROG Ally certainly makes a statement. Since this is a device you're going to look at while using it, I think the gaming-centric design is an excellent move by ASUS, and certainly fits into the ROG family.

As far as actual hardware goes, that's pretty impressive as well. It has a 120Hz IPS LED display that sports a 1080p resolution. There are plenty of vents for thermal benefits as well, and the 16GB of RAM sounds great on a device like this. My favorite part is that there are so many ways to increase the storage of the ROG Ally from home, either with an internal SSD upgrade or just by adding a microSD card.

The deal prices are some of the best we've seen

At the end of the day, it all comes down to having the right price

The reason I grabbed the ROG Ally today was that the handheld was finally at the right price. I picked out the Z1 Extreme version, and used my Best Buy Total membership to snag a $100 discount. For anyone who doesn't want to pay for Best Buy Total, there's still an $80 discount on the Z1 Extreme model that's available to everyone. The Best Buy Total price matches the lowest price we've seen for the ROG Ally, and the $80 discount for everyone is still one of the lower prices we've seen. That means there's no better time than now to grab the ROG Ally at a sweet discount.

But, if you don't need the performance chops of the Z1 Extreme, the Z1 model is an even better bargain. It's just $450 for Cyber Monday, which is a can't-miss $150 discount from full price. That's the best deal we've seen on the ROG Ally with a Z1 chip by a longshot, and it's one we likely won't see for a while after Cyber Monday. With deals this appealing, there's always a chance they sell out or expire, so you won't want to wait. If you've been teetering with the idea of a gaming handheld — like I was — this is the deal that should push you over the edge.