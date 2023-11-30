ASUS ROG Ally $400 $600 Save $200 The Asus ROG Ally is a handheld gaming PC that's seeking to be a major rival to Valve's Steam Deck. It runs on Windows, and comes with AMD Ryzen Z1 processors. It also has a sharp Full HD display and a 120Hz refresh rate. $400 at Best Buy

The Asus ROG Ally is one of the best gaming handhelds in a market saturated with a number of Steam Deck clones. As we noted in our review, it is pretty much the best Windows gaming handheld, bar none. It was on sale during Cyber Monday for $430, which was already a big discount over its $600 MSRP, but it's now available at an even lower price.

The ROG Ally is currently on sale for just $399.99 at Best Buy, which is a good $30 lower than its price on Cyber Monday. For your money, you get the base model with the AMD Ryzen Z1 processor, while the more performance-oriented variant powered by the Z1 Extreme will cost you $599.99, which is still $100 lower than its $699.99 MSRP.

Why Buy the Asus ROG Ally

While there are plenty of great handheld gaming consoles, the ROG Ally is still the best choice if you want something that can run pretty much everything in your Steam library. Of course, it may not have the same oomph as a top-end rig powered by an RTX 4090, but the Z1 still offers plenty of power for its 7-inch 1080p LED IPS 120Hz display.

While the ROG Ally had a few niggling issues at launch, Asus has since updated the BIOS, thereby resolving many of the glitches we first noticed during our review. This has not only made the device more enjoyable, it has also helped it better compete against the Steam Deck, which remains the best gaming handheld in the market, especially with the release of the new OLED model.

For those wondering about the specs, the ROG Ally is powered by an AMD Ryzen Z1 or Z1 Extreme processor, and comes with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and a 512GB PCIe4 SSD. It has a lightweight and durable body that weighs only 608 grams, making it lighter than the Steam Deck. It runs Windows 11 and is compatible with thousands of titles, from cozy indie games to AAA blockbusters.