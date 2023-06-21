With the release of the Asus ROG Ally, the handheld console wars are officially on. Well, sort of.

Sure, the Nintendo Switch has been around for years, but users were limited to that ecosystem with a limited set of games. The introduction of the Steam Deck, which allowed people to play PC games away from their desks, finally introduced a sort-of competitor in the space. There were of course other entrants — the Logitech G Cloud and the Razer Edge arguably being two of the standouts — but the market still seemed to orbit around the Switch and the Steam Deck. With the ROG Ally entering the fray, we now have actual competition as people look for more options that can play any game, not just ones stranded on specific platforms.

But the ROG Ally has its own host of first-generation issues, including poor battery life and performance glitches related to Windows, according to reviewers. The ROG Ally is ultimately a niche product, mainly for those who want a handheld console that can mostly do it all when it comes to PC games and have the budget to spare. Its existence might signal that there is broader interest in the handheld console market and that we should expect more options over the next couple of years, but it’s not going to kill the Steam Deck or change the state of gaming. In general, handheld consoles aren't going to cause a massive shift, at least not right now.

The handheld market is a bit complicated

If you ask people about the state of handhelds right now, they’ll likely point to three places: the Nintendo Switch, the Steam Deck, and, to a lesser extent, Android. While new competition in a sector is always a good thing, units like the ROG Ally are coming into an up-and-coming but ultimately strange market.

Nintendo had been looking for a way to expand its hold in the handheld gaming space after years of success with the Game Boy, and after a misstep with the Wii U, it created the Switch, a hybrid between handheld and docked gaming. And it was a massive success. A lot of people play Nintendo games across multiple age groups, and the Switch is the only way to play them. It was generally affordable and easy to set up. Plus, it could be taken anywhere. The early days of playing Mario Kart in bars were revolutionary.

But now, the Switch is in a weird spot. It launched in 2017, and while there’ve been a couple of small updates since then, along with the lighter, purely handheld Switch Lite, it’s now in desperate need of an upgrade. The Switch was never known for its performance — graphical power was never Nintendo’s priority — but it's now too far behind modern machines to compete. The latest model, the Switch OLED, launched in 2021 and didn’t feature many performance improvements over the first-generation Switch. While it now has a more colorful OLED screen, it still features the same custom Nvidia Tegra X1 chip from the 2017 model, which results in less-than-ideal performance in modern games like Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Granted, Nintendo has never cared a lot about graphical prowess or components. Its focus has always been on innovation and creating a way to play its games. But it’s finally feeling the pressure to release new hardware. Recent company financials showed that overall Switch sales fell 22% over the last fiscal year While OLED models are up 59%, it’s clear that the Switch’s financial success has hit its peak and will continue to decline unless it has something new to show.

The Steam Deck launched in 2021, years into the Switch’s life cycle, and it’s been a success — at least by niche product standards. While Valve hasn’t released official sales numbers, technology analytics firm Omdia estimates it’s on track to sell 3 million units. The Steam Deck, or any of its competitors, will never reach the Switch’s numbers — it sold 8.2 million units between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31, 2022, and has hit 122.5 million consoles sold over its lifetime — but that’s to be expected. While the Switch and Steam Deck are often compared to each other, they’re in very different categories. Not only is the Steam Deck more expensive (the highest-tier model costs $649), but it’s not for exclusive titles.

“These devices [like the Steam Deck] are additive to an existing PC ecosystem, rather than the primary entry point like the Nintendo Switch, which grew its install base via major first-party exclusives which cannot be played anywhere else,” said James McWhirter, a senior analyst covering games at Omdia. “In contrast, you don’t need a Steam Deck to play a major new PC release such as Valve’s upcoming Counter-Strike 2.”

Then there’s Android, which is not only used on systems like the Logitech G Cloud, but is also just available on people’s phones. Android and iOS devices are now a cheap, relatively simple way to get games beyond just what’s available on the Play Store thanks to cloud streaming services like Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Nvidia GeForce Now. You can also use remote play from the Xbox Series X|S and PS5 to play games directly from your console as long as you’re on the same Wi-Fi network. All you need are touch controls or a separate controller (Sony’s Project Q looks to be an accessory just for using PS Remote Play) and you can play a lot of games directly on your phone — albeit with latency or connection issues.

In fact, a lot of dedicated gaming devices like the G Cloud and the Razer Edge are simply just tablets with mobile game controllers attached to the sides. The Edge specifically is a 7-inch tablet with an included Razer Kishi attachment. Why pay $600 for a Razer Edge with 5G when you can spend $100 on a Kishi to use with a phone you already spent $1,000 on?

“These are aimed at a different audience of course. But they have their own set of challenges since enthusiast mobile gamers are happy with their existing devices and controller peripherals, while more casual mobile games players wouldn’t even think about purchasing one to begin with,” McWhirter said.

Can they become more than niche products?

So right now, we have a market for new handheld gaming devices. They’re certainly on the rise, and companies are interested to dip their toes in, but the different segments are too disjointed to signal a drastic change to the industry. The Switch will still be the best handheld for most people, while the Steam Deck (and maybe the ROG Ally) will cater to PC gaming enthusiasts. Then there are the Android-based devices and their mobile controller accessories, which might cater to different groups entirely.

Despite the conversation around products like the Steam Deck and the ROG Ally, it’s easy to forget that these are still very niche products. They go beyond what the mainstream consumer wants for a video game machine. McWhirter says that they’re mainly for people who already have extensive PC game libraries or cloud service subscriptions, possibly across multiple platforms, or for people with the patience to tweak the software.

That last aspect is especially true for the ROG Ally, which runs on Windows. While Microsoft has been making strides to help it work better with touchscreens, it’s still an OS tailored for desktop and laptop users. Valve had years to work on SteamOS, and because of its Proton compatibility layer, you can run Steam games natively. Unless you want access to more customization options, there’s no need to do any advanced fiddling.

The Steam Deck and the Switch have created prototypes for the future of handheld gaming.

Plus, they’re expensive. The cheapest Steam Deck will run you $399, but according to Omdia, the best-selling model has been the highest-tier, 512GB variant. While the ROG Ally has a less expensive model on the way, getting one at launch will cost $700. They also aren’t sold in stores or on Amazon storefronts. You can only get the Steam Deck right now through Valve directly. The ROG Ally is seeking to change that by being available at Best Buy in the U.S. and Currys in the U.K. (McWhirter suspects Valve will have a broader retail strategy with the Steam Deck 2.)

All that said, the Steam Deck and the Switch have created prototypes for the future of handheld gaming. We'll see plenty of Steam Deck alternatives going forward that'll use it as a template but will tweak or improve on some features to make unique products.

“Valve is almost certainly going to welcome new options and growth in this space, as it has positioned the Deck as a reference device to grow the market and foster this new product category, just like how Microsoft’s Surface showed the PC industry a way forward for 2-in-1 hybrid PCs,” McWhirter explained.

Even if Asus can fix the ROG Ally's performance issues or the Steam Deck can improve for the next iteration, they still likely won't appeal to mainstream gamers. However, they'll improve the handheld console market as a whole, especially if more manufacturers enter the space. It might be a niche market, but it's still a market that'll appeal to many people. Only time will tell if it can go beyond that.