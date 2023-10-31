Key Takeaways Asus is releasing an update for the ROG Ally handheld gaming console, bringing support for AMD HYPR-RX and 1600 x 900 screen resolution, as well as bug fixes.

Asus is rolling out an update for its ROG Ally handheld gaming console, bringing support for AMD HYPR-RX and 1600 x 900 screen resolution. Alongside the new features, the update also brings a number of bug fixes that should make gaming a more pleasurable experience overall. The new iGPU driver v31.0.22017.3004 is currently rolling out in phases and should reach all users in the coming days, if it hasn't already.

Announced earlier this year, HYPR-RX is designed to boost gaming performance in virtually any title that's based on DX11 or DX12 APIs. The software has three major features, including Radeon Boost, Radeon Anti-Lag+ and Radeon Super Resolution. It will also eventually support AMD's Fluid Motion Frames technology, which should further improve gaming performance by increasing the frame rate.

It is worth noting here that Fluid Motion Frames is still in preview and yet to be officially rolled out, but it's likely to happen sooner rather than later. However, for all the benefits that HYPR-RX brings to the table, it does not support AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR), meaning gamers will miss out on FSR 3 image quality. Still, AMD claims that the new technology could deliver significantly higher frame rates in compatible titles, which should make for an enjoyable gaming experience.

Alongside HYPR-RX, Asus is also rolling out support for 1600 x 900 resolution, which will be a nice addition to the currently-available 1080p and 720p modes. The incoming update also fixes a number of bugs, including one that prevented EA FC24 from launching. Similarly, another bug quashed by the new update prevented Resident Evil Village from launching. The third major fix is for a bug that prevented the console from recognizing 8K 60Hz external monitors. Alongside the aforementioned iGPU driver, a new BIOS is also available for download, bringing optimized system stability.