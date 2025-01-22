Asus ROG Ally $450 $650 Save $200 The Asus ROG Ally is a handheld gaming PC that's seeking to be a major rival to Valve's Steam Deck. It runs on Windows and comes with AMD Ryzen Z1 processors. It also has a sharp Full HD display and a 120Hz refresh rate. $450 at Best Buy

The Asus ROG Ally is a pretty good PC gaming handheld, with one of our only major complaints being the software, as it runs Windows. Luckily, that problem seems to soon be a thing of the past, as Valve recently announced that SteamOS will be available for pretty much any device.

This is a big deal considering that a lot of PC gaming handhelds were hampered by Windows. Of course, that makes this the perfect time to pick up a device if you've been thinking about doing so. With that said, we recommend the Asus ROG Ally, which is now on sale from Best Buy, with a huge $200 discount that drops it down to its lowest price yet.

What's great about the Asus ROG Ally?

What makes this deal even better is that there's a discount on the higher-end model of the ROG Ally that utilizes an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor. In addition, the device has a 7-inch 1080p screen that has a refresh rate that can reach up to 120Hz.

Furthermore, the device has 16GB of RAM, along with 512GB of internal storage. You can also add more storage if you want, using the microSD card slot. You also get plenty of physical controls here, along with excellent sound, and RGB lighting as well.

Of course, if you need more power, you can always add an external graphics card using a ROG XG Mobile adapter. It's quite pricey, but it'll allow you to use some of the best cards out right now to power this device.

For the most part, you really can't go wrong here with this device. While the Steam Deck is cheaper, the ROG Ally offers so much more when it comes to the hardware. And with SteamOS on the way, this one is going to be a solid performer.

Just be sure to grab this deal while you can. This is the lowest price we've seen on the ROG Ally, and we don't think this promotion will be around for long.