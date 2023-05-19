Did you just preorder the Asus ROG Ally or is it on your wishlist? If you did, you're in for a lot of fun. The Asus ROG Ally is shaping up to be one of the top Steam Deck alternatives. You'll get a powerful system that can run the latest hit PC games. Thanks to the power of Windows 11, you can also use the system to browse the web, keep up with social media, and enjoy other non-gaming tasks. You even can buy a great controller or dock for your Asus ROG Ally and plug it into an external display to enjoy games on the big screen.

As you can see, that means there's a lot you can do with your new handheld console, whether you want to look for new games, pair a controller, set it up on a dock, or just start using Asus' Armoury Crate SE. These tips will speed you through the onboarding process.

1 Set up Windows 11

As soon as you unbox the Asus ROG Ally and power it on, you'll be prompted to set up Windows 11. You can follow our Windows 11 installation guide for some tips, but otherwise, setup is simple. Select your country and region, pick the keyboard layout, give your system a name, and then add a Microsoft Account. Adding one will also let you access Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Cloud Gaming, granted you have a subscription (which you can buy through your ROG Ally if you want). You'll even get access to the Microsoft Store for downloading additional apps and games, if you sign in with a Microsoft Account.

You can navigate Windows with the mouse by using the right thumbstick and tapping on the screen to click You also can set up a PIN, scan your fingerprint, and choose privacy settings. On the Let's customize your experience screen, be sure to choose Gaming. Once you get through those initial prompts, you'll be taken right to your Windows desktop. Note that choosing Gaming in the Windows 11 setup process will customize the operating system for gaming by pre-pinning certain useful gaming apps like the Xbox app to your Taskbar and Start Menu for easier access.

2 Familiarize yourself with Asus Armoury Crate SE

While Windows is the primary operating system on your new Asus ROG Ally, you'll also want to familiarize yourself with Armory Crate SE. This is Asus software that runs on top of Windows, and it's designed to help you customize your handheld and play games from different publishers and platforms. Just tap the Armoury Create button (it's the second small button on the top right side of the screen) to get into the app.

If you installed games already, all you have to do is tap on the Game Library section to see all the games installed on your system. You can launch the games from here by just pressing the A button. You also can customize the controls for these games by tapping on the X button and choosing the Key mapping settings. You even can change the RGB and how the haptics react, and create power profiles for these games for added performance.

There are a ton of other customization options here, too. In Settings, you can change the performance profile, Wi-Fi settings, Bluetooth settings, and lighting effects, and edit the options you'll see in the Command Center. The Command Center is what's triggered by pressing the triangle button at the top left of the screen. It lets you change the resolution, refresh rate, control modes, screen brightness, and AMD RSR settings. You can even see the FPS without having to quit your game.

The most important section you'll want to finalize yourself with, though, is the Operation Mode settings. In the performance section, you can control the wattage sent to the CPU and integrated GPU to customize your gameplay. For the best gameplay at the cost of the battery, it's a good idea to select Turbo (30W on power and 25W on battery), and for silent gameplay where FPS is not important choose Silent (9W of power). More advanced users can choose the Manual mode and tweak settings from up to 7W to 40W, and change fan speeds.

3 Install some games

After you set up Windows, it's time to install some games! You can install and play games locally on your device from services like Steam, Xbox, EA Access, Epic Games Store, and more. Obviously, not all the games will be free, but your Asus ROG Ally comes with a three-month trial of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate that you can redeem through the Microsoft Store app if you'd like to start downloading.

From there, we suggest checking out the Xbox app and signing in with your Microsoft Account that you redeemed your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate with. You can download almost any game you see here just click the green Install button to install it to your system. You also can tap on the Cloud Gaming section of the Xbox app to stream and try games via the cloud before you settle on buying it. There are plenty of fun games to try like Forza Horizon, Minecraft, Grounded, and more. And if you own an Xbox, you can install select titles you own already paid for outside your Game Pass subscription that are available on PC through the Xbox Play Anywhere program.

If you subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you also can access EA Play games on your Asus ROG Ally These are popular sports games like FIFA and Madden or other titles like Titanfall. Just scroll down in the Xbox app until you see EA Play and click See Games. Then click to install the EA App.

And we can't forget Steam, either. Once installed, you can visit the Library section of Steam to see your catalog. To find more games, click on Store and browse around. You'll notice games that are on sale with a green discount tag. You also can scroll down to Browse Steam and select the Free Games section to install free titles or visit Specials to see special limited-time sales on games.

To find and discover more games, press the Asus Armoury Crate button (second button to the top left side of the screen) tab over to Content, and choose Game Platforms. It'll prompt you to download other apps like Epic Games, Ubisoft Connect, or GOG Galaxy. You also might want to consider a service like Nvidia GeForce Now, too, where you can stream PC games from the cloud that you purchase through Steam. It's a great way to play games that you know won't play on your console very well.

4 Connect a controller

The Asus ROG Ally is a handheld gaming console, but you also can use a dedicated controller if you please. The best one to consider is Microsoft's Xbox controller. It shares the same button layout as the Asus ROG Ally itself, specifically with the ABXY buttons that matter and match what's on the console. Of course, any other Bluetooth controller works fine, but the button layout will be different. A wired Xbox Controller works, too, granted you connect it to the ROG Ally's USB-C port.

You can pair the Xbox Controller to your system by holding down the circular black pair button on the rear of the controller. Then, head into Windows 11's Taskbar, tap the Wi-Fi icon, tap the Bluetooth icon in the quick settings, then enable Bluetooth. Tap the arrow to the right of the Bluetooth icon, and look for your Xbox Controller in the list, once you see it, tap Connect, and you'll be good to go.

5 Consider a dock

Along with a controller, you'll also want to consider buying a dock for the Asus ROG Ally so you can hook up your system to a display. There are many to consider, but our favorite is the official Asus ROG 65W Charger Dock. This one has a USB-A port, a USB-C port for power, and an HDMI port for connecting to a display. Of course, something like the Anker PowerExpand 6-in-1 USB-C Hub is great too since you'll get extra ports, but you need to buy a dock that supports at least 65W of pass-through charging. Otherwise, your ROG Ally won't be charged when plugged into a display.

And while we're at it, you can boost the gaming power of your Asus ROG Ally with an eGPU. Asus sells the ROG XG Mobile Unit, which is a full-on external GPU for your ROG Ally. It houses an RTX graphics card, that can turn your system into a full-blown computer for things like video editing and graphic design or engineering. You can check out our best Asus ROG Ally accessories post if you're looking for a great dock for your handheld.

Enjoy your new Asus ROG Ally!

With these five tips, you really should be on your way to enjoying your new Asus ROG Ally. The handheld looks to be a great system for both PC and console gamers, especially when you consider you can access many great titles through cloud gaming services. The sky is the limit when it comes to the Asus ROG Ally, and once you have one in your hands, we wish you well in your new and portable gaming journey.