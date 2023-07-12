If you've picked up an Asus ROG Ally or a Steam Deck, you're probably asking yourself what you should buy next. There are a lot of options to choose from, and as someone who has both, there are a couple of essentials that you can get for sure.

Extra storage: SSD or a microSD card

First and foremost, the first thing you should do is probably get more storage. A lot of games that can run on these devices (especially the ROG Ally) can take up nearly 100GB of storage, meaning even with the highest capacity available on both of these devices, you're looking at taking up 20% of your storage with one game. You can replace the SSD in the Asus ROG Ally or in the Steam Deck pretty easily, and I upgraded my Ally's SSD to use the 1TB Corsair MP600 Mini.

Corsair MP600 Mini $100 $110 Save $10 The Corsair MP600 is a great SSD that you can put in the Asus ROG Ally or a Steam Deck, and it packs 1TB of storage that you can fill up with as many games as you'd like. $100 at Amazon

If, however, you want to go a bit more simplistic with adding more storage, you can just pick up a microSD card and throw that into either device. It works well and is nearly as fast, so you're not missing out on too much if you opt to go down this route instead.

Source: SanDisk





SanDisk Extreme microSD card $96 $108 Save $12 Storing Windows 11-capable games takes up a lot of space, so add up to 1TB of storage to the ROG Ally with this microSD card from SanDisk. That way all you have to think about is what to play next. $96 at Amazon

SanDisk Extreme Pro microSD card $29 $34 Save $5 This professional-grade SD card is designed to survive harsh conditions and delivers high-speed performance for photographers and videographers. $29 at Amazon

Source: Samsung Samsung EVO Plus microSD $7 $11 Save $4 The base model of the Fire 7 only packs 16GB of internal storage, which is not enough if you’re planning to install a lot of apps and media. Thankfully, the tablet supports microSD card expansion, so adding more storage is easy. This 64GB Samsung EVO microSD card should give you plenty of room to store your photos, videos, documents, and apps. $7 at Amazon

A dock is one of the best accessories I ever got

Source: JSAUX JSAUX Steam Deck Dock $32 $40 Save $8 If you're looking for something more affordable, JSAUX's Steam Deck dock gives you multiple USB outputs, an HDMI port, Ethernet, and full-speed charging support for your console. For our money, it's probably the best affordable Steam Deck Dock you can get. $32 at Amazon

Both the Asus ROG Ally and the Steam Deck can be docked, and the JSAUX 6-in-1 dock that I purchased is one of the best purchases I've made in recent years. I can dock both of these devices and add an Ethernet connection (great for downloading large games), plug in USB devices, and even output the display to a monitor. That means I can use both of these devices (especially the ROG Ally) exactly like I would a gaming laptop if I bring a mouse and keyboard with me, which is a surprisingly powerful feature.

I swear by this dock, and it's one of the best purchases I made for my Deck. It works completely without issue with the ROG Ally too, as the cable can reach the USB-C port just fine. It charges too with a USB-PD-compliant charger, meaning that there's no reason not to pick this up if you have an Ally.

A wireless controller for couch gaming

Xbox Wireless Controller $47 $60 Save $13 The Xbox Wireless Controller shares the same button layout as the Steam Deck and the ROG Ally, making it the perfect external controller to use natively via Bluetooth. It also comes in multiple colors and is quite comfortable. $47 at Amazon

If you have a dock that you use to output the Deck or the Ally to your TV, then you'll also need a controller to play your favorite games; preferably wirelessly. Thankfully, both of these devices support a wide range of controllers, and I actually use a Nintendo Switch Pro Controller with my Steam Deck. However, you can't go wrong with just picking up an Xbox controller.

Keep the games going all day with a power bank

Anker 737 Power Bank $100 $150 Save $50 This set won't deliver the recommended power for the Core i7 Surface Laptop Studio, but if you have a Core i5 model, it can keep it charged whether you're at home or on the go with the included power bank. $100 at Amazon

With great power comes great power consumption, and both of these devices can die pretty quickly if you're playing some intensive games. That's why a power bank is a great idea, and the Anker 737 Power Bank is probably one of the best power bank deals this Prime Day.

Protect your handheld with a carry case

Source: Asus Asus ROG Ally Travel Case First-party travel cases are guaranteed to fit your expensive portable console properly. The PU cover is water-repellant, has a holographic ROG logo, and is lined in fleece to limit scratches. $40 at Best Buy

The Steam Deck comes with a carry case, so it's not as important for it, but the Asus ROG Ally has nothing like that in the box. That's why buying one separately is a must, and thankfully, Asus has an official one that you can pick up.

There's so much to choose from

With the Asus ROG Ally and the Steam Deck being bonafide PCs, there are a lot of things you can do that make them even better. A power bank is a must for anyone who travels, and a dock was the best purchase I made for mine.