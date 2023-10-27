Key Takeaways Jsaux, a mobile accessory maker, has released a transparent replacement back panel for the Asus ROG Ally, complete with RGB lighting and customization options.

Transparent back covers on electronic gadgets are becoming a thing in recent years, with smartphone brands like Nothing and Nubia RedMagic launching Android devices with see-through back panels. Handheld game consoles like the Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck also have third-party transparent backplates that let you see their guts in all their glory. Now, the same company that makes the transparent housing for the Steam Deck has unveiled a similar replacement back panel for the Asus ROG Ally.

The backplate comes from Jsaux, the mobile accessory maker known for innovative offerings for iPhones, Androids, gaming handhelds, and other electronics. It offers 5 RGB lighting modes to keep with the gaming theme, and includes six interchangeable stickers that could be glued to the back to offer additional customization options. It also has a built-in 170mAh lithium battery that the company claims can offer up to 3 hours of uninterrupted RGB lighting on a single charge.

Jsaux warns that buyers of the new back cover will need some technical knowhow to install it on their ROG Ally, and is not suitable for people without any prior DIY experience. The company advices folks to either watch demo videos by iFixit before installing the backplate or get it done by a professional. In case that warning doesn't scare you off and you still want to buy it to spruce up your Asus handheld, you can purchase it from the official Jsaux website for $39.99.

As reported by The Verge, Jsaux is launching another cool ROG Ally accessory alongside the transparent backplate. It's a ModCase that's built out of eco-friendly PC-ABS and silicone material, and is designed to prevent the screen from scratching or cracking if dropped on the floor or a hard surface. The basic version of the ModCase is priced at $29.99, but Jsaux is also offering a more premium model with a built-in 2000mAh power bank for $79.99.