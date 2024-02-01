Key Takeaways The official Asus ROG Ally travel case is made of premium materials and has a compact form factor, making it feel more expensive than its $40 price tag suggests.

It includes a stand and internal pockets, but the features are limited compared to other third-party cases. The stand is not the strongest and the internal pockets can only hold a few SD cards.

The advantage of buying the official travel case is its accessibility, as it can be easily found in Best Buy stores, making it a convenient option for immediate protection.

I bought myself an Asus ROG Ally last year, and dived right into the growing market of great PC gaming handhelds. At the time, I was traveling a lot and needed to make sure my $700 handheld gaming computer stayed safe, so I picked up Asus' official travel case for the ROG Ally. It was fairly cheap, looked pretty cool next to my ROG Ally, and didn't add that much bulk. Best of all, I could walk into a store and grab the ROG Ally travel case right there and then.

In the time since, I've reviewed plenty of ROG Ally cases and accessories. The official travel case made by Asus isn't the best one for every ROG Ally owner; there are plenty of third-party cases that offer more features or different form factors. However, the accessibility, price, and guaranteed compatibility with the ROG Ally give it a distinct advantage over the competition.

Asus ROG Ally Travel Case Simple case It feels more premium than the price suggests The official case for the Asus ROG Ally isn't included, and is a $40 add-on instead. There are plenty of third-party cases available, but none match the ROG Ally's aesthetic quite like the official one from Asus. It's made out of premium materials, stays compact, and has a few extras like a stand and internal pockets. However, it's far from the most feature-rich option out there.

The Republic of Gamers accents match the ROG Ally

You can find it easily at most Best Buy stores Cons Lacks in feature set compared to third-party options

The stand is useful in a pinch, but isn't great

Internal pockets can't hold more than a few SD cards or a small adapter $40 at Best Buy

Pricing and availability

Surprisingly, it doesn't look like you can get the official ROG Ally travel case directly from Asus. Instead, you'll have to go to Best Buy, where the travel case retails for $40. It isn't on other retailers like Amazon, either. The ROG Ally has one colorway, with the majority of the case being black despite a few Republic of Gamers accents. That includes a white "Republic of Gamers" print on the zipper and a colorful and reflective ROG logo on the top.

What I like

Materials and design that feel better than the price suggests

The official ROG Ally travel case is priced at $40, which certainly isn't the cheapest, but also isn't the most expensive. The travel case is a good value because the design and materials of it feel much more premium than the price indicates. Asus says that it is made of polyester with some polyurethane coating, but it has the look and feel of faux leather. It won't fool people that are looking for real leather, although it's far nicer than typical fabric or plastic cases.

The travel case is a good value because the design and materials of it feel much more premium than the price indicates.

The zipper is of nice quality, and the ROG print around it makes a statement, but fits the brand. Overall, the travel case and the ROG Ally look like they belong together. That's a clear benefit of Asus making both products. I liked it because it adds only a small amount of weight and thickness to the ROG Ally, measuring at just 189 grams. For reference, it's lighter than many flagship phones are in 2024.

It includes a few (limited) extra features, like a stand and storage

Outside of serving as a nice soft case, there aren't many great extra features included in the travel case. However, it's worth pointing out the kickstand and storage options inside. There's a small, rectangular layer of soft fabric positioned in the bottom center of the Asus travel case. When your ROG Ally is inside, this piece will even out the ROG Ally, which is thickest around the handles. But when you're ready to game, there's a strip of Velcro that attaches to the top of the case to form a makeshift stand.

The stand should be seen as more of something to use in a pinch rather than the primary way to prop up the ROG Ally.

The stand should be seen as more of something to use in a pinch rather than the primary way to prop up the ROG Ally. It is sturdy enough to hold the ROG Ally when you get the Velcro strip lined up correctly, but it isn't the strongest. It can be used effectively with an external controller, though.

The internal pockets have similar limitations, which we'll get to in a bit. However, the pockets — found on the makeshift kickstand — can securely hold a few SD cards.

It's affordable, and very easy to find

A big benefit to buying the official travel case is that you can get it inside thousands of Best Buy stores, either in-store or via same-day pickup. If you need immediate protection, this is the only case I'm aware of that you can get in a physical retail store.

What I don't like

You can't fit much more than a few SD cards inside

Returning to the internal pockets, it's a bit disappointing that you can't hold more inside the travel case. I get that this design choice keeps the ROG Ally travel case slim and simple, but it would have been nice to be able to store something like a power adapter, charger, or USB hub on the inside. The two smaller pockets are about the size of a regular SD card, and there's a bigger pocket double the size of the smaller ones.

It's a bit disappointing that you can't hold more inside the travel case.

The problem is that the pockets don't expand much, so even an ultra-compact power adapter won't fit. Neither will most USB hubs, although a really tiny one might be able to be crammed inside. This is fine if you want to use the travel case with another bag, but it probably won't work well as your only travel solution.

It's limited compared to third-party cases and sleeves

It's impossible not to mention the other cases I've reviewed, which offer a bit more features than the official travel case. For example, Jsaux's Carrying Case is a much better all-in-one solution, as it can store plenty of accessories inside. At the other end of the spectrum, the Jsaux ModCase is a hard case that snaps onto the ROG Ally, so it's thinner and potentially easier to use. However, that doesn't rule out the official ROG Ally travel case completely.

Should you buy the Official Asus ROG Ally Travel Case?

You should buy the official Asus ROG Ally case if:

You want a thin, soft case with a premium feel

You want a case that's easy to get and guaranteed to work with the ROG Ally

You don't need extra internal storage

You should NOT buy the official Asus ROG Ally case if:

You want a case with a lot of internal storage

You need an inbuilt kickstand that's actually good

You'd prefer a third-party case more suited for a specific use case

There are a slew of ROG Ally cases out there tailored to a certain type of user. By comparison, the official ROG Ally travel case is a one-size-fits-most solution. It includes a solid build quality, a compact form factor, and a passable feature set. If you just want to tack on a case with your initial ROG Ally purchase and forget about it, the official travel case is for you.