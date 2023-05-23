ASUS ROG Ally The Asus ROG Ally is a handheld gaming PC running Windows 11, and a major rival to Valve's Steam Deck. It comes with AMD Ryzen Z1 processors and a sharp Full HD display and a 120Hz refresh rate. Pros Far superior performance Never-ending library of games available on Windows Controls are arguably more comfortable Cons Terrible battery life No motion controls Twice as expensive $700 at Best Buy

Nintendo Switch The Nintendo Switch is a hybrid gaming console that can be used as a handheld device, connected to a TV, or in tabletop mode. It also has a large library of games, including critically-acclaimed exclusives. Pros Nintendo exclusive games Up to 9 hours of battery life Motion controls can be useful and fun in different games Cons Performance is far behind modern hardware Joy-Con controllers aren't very comfortable Not as many games in total $300 at Best Buy



The Asus ROG Ally is the latest major player in the handheld gaming space and is poised to take on two big rivals. First is, of course, the Steam Deck, which is a more direct competitor in terms of the overall design and target audience. But when it comes to handheld consoles, Nintendo has long dominated the market, and with the Nintendo Switch being one of the company's best-selling consoles ever, it's fair to say that the ROG Ally is facing some stiff competition here.

To be clear, on a technical level, the ROG Ally and the Switch are radically different from each other. If all you care about is performance, it's obvious right off the bat that the Asus ROG Ally is far ahead, as you'd expect considering it's over six years younger. But there's a lot more that goes into these decisions, so let's take a closer look at these Steam Deck alternatives and figure out which one you should buy.

Asus ROG Ally vs Nintendo Switch: Price, specs, and availability

The Asus ROG Ally is set to be available on June 13 from Best Buy in the U.S., and it will cost $700 at launch. This is the high-end model of the device, powered by an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme, but there will be a lower-end Ryzen Z1 model for $600 later this year.

On the other hand, the Nintendo Switch is far from a newcomer. It launched in March 2017, and it's widely available at just about any major retailer. The standard model costs $300, but two other versions have been introduced. The Nintendo Switch Lite, which is a handheld-only console, launched in September 2019 and costs $200, while the Nintendo Switch OLED model with its much more advanced OLED screen launched in October 2021 and costs $350. That's a major price difference that gives Nintendo an advantage right off the bat.



ASUS ROG Ally Nintendo Switch Dimensions 11.02 x 4.37 x 0.83-1.28 inches (280 x 111 x 21.2-32.4mm) 9.4x4x0.55 inches (239x102x13.9mm) (standard model with Joy-Con) Brand Asus Nintendo Weight 1.34 pounds (608 grams) 0.88 pounds (398 grams) (standard model with Joy-Con) Chipset Up to AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme (8 cores, 16 threads) Nvidia Tegra X1 (launch models)/Nvidia Tegra X1+ (after August 2019) RAM 16GB LPDDR5 4GB LPDDR4 Storage Up to 512GB SSD 32GB eMMC (64GB in OLED model) Wireless Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 4.1 Display 7-inch IPS, 1920x1080, 120Hz refresh rate, touch Standard: 6.2-inch IPS, OLED: 7-inch OLED, Lite: 5.5-inch IPS, 1280x720 resolution Output resolution Up to 4K 120Hz (DisplayPort 1.4) Up to 1920x1080 at 60FPS Graphics AMD RDNA 3-based graphics, 4 or 12 CUs 256 Maxwell-based CUDA cores (integrated) Ports 1x USB-C, 1x ROG Xg Mobile interface, 3.5mm headphone jack System: USB-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, Dock (standard and OLED models): 1x USB-C port (charging), Three USB Type-A ports (two in OLED model), RJ45 Ethernet (OLED model), HDMI

Asus ROG Ally vs Nintendo Switch: Performance is an easy win for Asus

Source: Asus

One of the big factors that tend to be brought up when it comes to gaming devices is performance, and there's no beating around the bush here. The Asus ROG Ally is far and away superior to the Nintendo Switch in this regard. That's especially true of the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme model, which has 8 CPU cores and 16 threads, as well as three RDNA 3-based Compute Units for the GPU. That's the most modern technology you can get, and performance is great for a device of this size. You can also push performance even further with an external GPU, though this is a huge investment that puts this device in a totally different category.

The Nintendo Switch is over six years old at this point, and the Nvidia Tegra X1 chip inside is even older, having made its debut in 2015. It can play games in up to Full HD, but at nowhere near the same level of visual fidelity. In fact, most games tend to shoot for a lower resolution in order to deliver stable framerates. A good example to use here is The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, a game that runs smoothly at 1080p on the Asus ROG Ally but aims for a measly 540p in handheld mode on the Nintendo Switch. That's to say nothing of the quality of the actual textures, too, which look far better on the ROG Ally. There's really no contest in terms of raw performance.

Another thing to mention is storage. The ROG Ally has way more of it — up to 512GB vs 64GB on the Switch. Nintendo's console does have the benefit of playing physical games, though, which can save you space on the internal storage.

The Switch's better battery life makes a big difference

However, better performance often comes at the cost of battery life, and that's the case here. Asus promises up to eight hours of battery life on the ROG Ally, but in reality, reviewers have found that the ROG Ally can last just under one hour with some games, and very often less than two. You can change performance settings to make things better, but overall, battery life isn't great on the ROG Ally.

Nintendo, on the other hand, promises anywhere between 4.5–9 hours for Nintendo Switch models sold after August 2019 (when the company started using the more efficient Tegra X1+ processor). Nintendo even provides a specific example, around 5.5 hours when playing The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, one of the biggest games on the system. For the Nintendo Switch Lite, those figures come down to 3–7 hours, with four hours estimated for Breath of the Wild. Those numbers generally hold up in real life, too, so you can expect to play your games for a lot longer without needing a charger. For flights and long trips, it makes a big difference.

Asus ROG Ally vs Nintendo Switch: Is the OLED worth it?

Source: Asus

One thing that also affects visual fidelity is the display, which is another area where Asus pulls ahead. The Asus ROG Ally comes with a sharper 1080p display as opposed to the 720p screen of the Nintendo Switch. Plus, it has a 120Hz refresh rate, making games run even more smoothly. Of course, that all contributes to worse battery life, too, but you have the option to push those higher resolutions and frame rates if you want to.

The Nintendo Switch comes in three variants with different display options, though they all come in 720p resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. The base model has a 6.2-inch IPS panel that's smaller than the ROG Ally, and the Lite model has an even smaller 5.5-inch display.

Nintendo gets a small win with the OLED model, though, since using an OLED panel means colors are more vibrant and blacks are truly black, making for a better visual experience overall. Still, that may not outweigh the improved resolution and refresh rate.

Asus ROG Ally vs Nintendo Switch: Nintendo wins on portability and versatility

Of course, with a handheld gaming device, portability is also generally important, and this is something that seems to be somewhat overlooked with a lot of handheld gaming PCs like the Asus ROG Ally or the Steam Deck. The Asus ROG Ally is definitely portable, but at 608 grams, it weighs over 200 grams more than the Nintendo Switch (398 grams). Even the slightly heavier OLED model of the Switch is just 420 grams with the Joy-Cons attached. The Asus ROG Ally is also wider, thicker, and slightly taller, and these differences are exacerbated even further if we bring the Nintendo Switch Lite into the picture, which is even smaller and weighs just 275 grams.

That thickness does have a benefit in comfort, though, depending on how big your hands are. Many people find the slim, flat design of the Switch to be a little too small for long-term use, though grips and cases do exist to address this issue. You can't do the opposite and make the ROG Ally more portable.

Many people find the slim, flat design of the Switch to be a little too small for long-term use.

On that note, it's also important to mention the form factor. Out of the box, the Asus ROG Ally can only really be used in handheld mode. You can connect to a TV or monitor, but you'll need a USB-C adapter, as well as probably a controller or keyboard and mouse. The controls on the ROG Ally are also fixed and can't be removed.

With both standard and OLED models of the Switch, you get a console that can be used in handheld mode or tabletop mode by removing the controllers and using them individually. Yes, each person can use one for multiplayer or join them together using the included Joy-Con grip. The OLED model is especially good for this thanks to the fully adjustable stand. A dock is also included, meaning you can connect to a TV or monitor with no extra purchases. With the Nintendo Switch Lite, you have the same limitations as the ROG Ally, with the addition of being unable to output video to a TV. Even an external dock can't fix that.

Asus ROG Ally vs Nintendo Switch: Extremely similar

Source: Asus

In terms of layout, the Asus ROG Ally and Nintendo Switch have very similar controls: two analog sticks, a D-pad, an ABXY button array (though some buttons are in different positions), and two sets of shoulder buttons. The differences start there, since the ROG Ally has a pair of analog triggers, as opposed to the simple trigger buttons on the Switch. That means the ROG Ally can detect different levels of pressure, while the Nintendo Switch can't. The ROG Ally also has a set of rear buttons for additional input. It's also worth noting that the Switch'sJoy-Con controllers have another pair of shoulder buttons for when they're being used horizontally.

However, the Asus ROG Ally will probably feel much better to use. The hard buttons and small analog sticks on Nintendo's Joy-Cons are suitable for very compact devices, but they're not the most comfortable to press and use. The Asus ROG Ally has more traditional, larger analog sticks that feel nicer, and you can also expect buttons to be a bit more comfortable to press.

In both cases, whatever grievances you might have can be solved with an external controller, wired or wireless. There's a wide range of options here for both platforms, so we can't really compare them, but just know you have options.

One potential benefit of Nintendo's console is the presence of a gyroscope that's actually useful in a lot of games. Precise aiming is so much better with a gyroscope than using analog sticks, and while the hardware is there in the ROG Ally, it's not usable yet. And since the gyroscope is built into the controllers on the Switch, you can still use it when the Joy-Cons are detached or in multiplayer games. There are also more unique things like the IR camera on the right Joy-Con, but its uses are so limited that we can't really give it a lot of points.

Asus ROG Ally vs Nintendo Switch: Games and software will make the choice

Source: Asus

This is the more subjective and difficult area to compare, but objectively speaking, the Asus ROG Ally has access to a huge, almost never-ending library of PC games across different digital platforms or anywhere on in the internet. The Nintendo Switch, or any other console, can't come close to the sheer number of titles a PC can play, and that's not even counting emulation (which we won't). That library includes hugely popular and acclaimed titles that you can't play on the Switch, such as Elden Ring, Grand Theft Auto V, and much more.

However, Nintendo's exclusive properties have always been its trump card, and that still holds true with the Switch. The console is home to some of the best games Nintendo has ever made, including The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and its sequel, Tears of the Kingdom, as well as Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, most of the Xenoblade Chronicles series, and much more. There are some more multiplayer-oriented games, too, like Mario Party Superstars, Super Mario 3D World, the Kirby series, and so on. Outside of piracy and emulation, the Switch is the only platform where these games can be played.

Whether you should choose one platform over the other is entirely up to your tastes in gaming. Both platforms have incredibly robust libraries of games and make it easy to find those games. The Switch is designed to only play games (although it has a few stray apps like YouTube), and the ROG Ally puts those games front and center using the Armoury Crate SE software.

However, being a Windows machine, the Asus ROG Ally can require a bit more setup to get the games you want, and more importantly, to get them working well. Whether you may need to mess with the controls for games that are expecting you to use a mouse and keyboard, or you need to change graphics settings so games will run smoothly, there are some hurdles to overcome with a gaming PC. With a console like the Switch, games made for the platform are generally optimized and certified to run and control as you'd expect.

Asus ROG Ally vs Nintendo Switch: Which one is better?

When it comes to gaming platforms, choosing one over another is almost entirely up to personal preference, and in that regard, the Nintendo Switch wins this comparison. Not only does it have a far more appealing library of games to me, but it also makes a lot more sense as a portable device. If you're buying a handheld gaming device, you probably want it to last a decent amount of time on a charge so you can use it during trips, and the Switch is much better for that. It's also much smaller and more portable, and it's far cheaper.

With that being said, we're not suggesting that the Nintendo Switch is definitely better than the ROG Ally. That performance difference is enormous, and the ROG Ally will make your games look and run so much better compared to Nintendo's console. And as far as game libraries go, no device has access to more games than a PC, which is what the ROG Ally is. Not to mention, that library carries over to and from other PCs, so you don't have to buy games all over again in the future. At the end of the day, either of these devices is fantastic.