Key Takeaways Asus is now extending the warranty on its ROG Ally devices to 24 months.

It's also offering reimbursement for damaged microSD cards.

The brand is also extending its own return period to 90 days.

Even in 2024, the Steam Deck is still the one to beat, regarded by many as one of the best PC gaming handhelds you can buy right now. But that doesn't mean there aren't a lot of other options on the market. In fact, there are quite a few to choose from with the likes of the Lenovo Legion Go, Ayaneo Kun, and Asus ROG Ally.

Related Asus ROG Ally review: Windows makes this difficult to recommend Plagued by Windows-related problems and quality control issues, the ROG Ally is a fantastic device that's hard to recommend currently.

Now, if you've been thinking about the latter, there's a lot you should know. And while it's a pretty solid device, especially with its software updates, it still has one major problem that hasn't been fixed. ROG Ally owners have been complaining about this problem since it's release, and although the brand has acknowledged it, it hasn't really made moves to rectify it — that is until now.

Asus finally has a solution to a very big problem

Close

Asus quietly released some news on its own homepage, with a new plan in place that would try and rectify an issue with its console that would cause damage to microSD cards. This problem has been present since launch, and was initially confirmed by the company back in the middle of the summer. Since then, there really wasn't any word from the brand on what they planned to do, or how they would permanently fix the problem.

Luckily, it looks like Asus now does have some kind of solution for those in the US, and it comes in the form of an extended warranty for the device that will take it from 12 to 24 months. In addition, the brand will reimburse users for any SD cards that are or have been damaged. Users will just need to send the cards to the company and proof of purchase.

If you do not have the latter, the company will still take care of you, but it will only offer "fair market value" of the card. This policy is also retroactive, so if you've sent in a damaged SD card prior, you can now claim reimbursed for it. Of course, this solution might not sit well with some, so the company is also offering returns if purchased directly, so long as it falls within 90 days. Those that need more information can also call the brand's support line (1-888-678-3688) for more details.

Of course, this kind of issue is one that can really hurt the reputation of the brand, and if you have yet to buy one, it might be a good idea to check out some of the great PC gaming handhelds out there. Are you a ROG Ally owner? Let us know in the comments if you've experienced any issues.