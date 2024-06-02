Key Takeaways The Asus ROG Ally X gets significant upgrades like a 24GB DDR5 RAM boost, bigger battery, and improved thermals.

The new motherboard supports full 2280 SSDs, offering more options at a lower cost compared to smaller 2230 SSDs.

The refined controls include durable joysticks, a new macro button, and a Thunderbolt-compatible USB Type-C port for external GPU support.

After tons of leaks and rumors, Asus is unveiling the ROG Ally X at Computex. The company isn't considering it a sequel to the original model, mostly because it still has the same Z1 Extreme processor under the hood. Everything else seems to have been improved though, making one of the best gaming handhelds even better.

Specifications Dimensions 11.02" x 4.37" x 0.97" ~ 1.45" Weight 1.49lbs Chipset AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme Processor ("Zen4" architecture with 4 nm process, 8- core /16-threads, 24MB total cache, up to 5.10 GHz boost) RAM 24 GB LPDDR5 on board (7500 MHz dual channel) Storage Up to 1 TB M.2 2280 NVMe PCIe G4x4 Value SSD Display 7” FHD (1920x1080) 16:9, 500 nits brightness, 100% sRGB, Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus™ with Gorilla® Glass DXC coating, touchscreen, 120 Hz refresh rate, 7 ms response time, AMD FreeSync Premium Graphics AMD Radeon Graphics (AMD RDNA 3, 12 CUs, up to 2.7 GHz, up to 8.6 Teraflops) Ports 1 x Audio combo jack 1 x Micro SD Card reader (UHS-II, 312MB/s) 1 x USB-C supports USB 3.2 Gen 2 (DisplayPort 1.4 with Freesync support, Power Delivery 3.0 (Input: 20V/5A, Output 5V/1.5A)) 1 x USB4 (Thunderbolt 4 compliance, DisplayPort 1.4 with Freesync support, Power Delivery 3.0 (Input: 20V/5A, output:5V/3A) Battery 80Wh Speakers 2-speaker system with Smart Amplifier Technology Dolby Atmos AI noise-canceling technology Hi-Res Audio certification Price $799

It has a new motherboard

Say goodbye to 2230 SSDs

While the processor is the same, it does have a new motherboard, which will support full 2280 SSDs. That means you'll have a wider variety of replacement parts to choose from, since the smaller 2230 SSDs have a more limited selection, and they tend to be more expensive. You might not even want to replace it though, as it now comes with a 1TB SSD.

RAM is boosted to 24GB, and it's DDR5-7500 now. 8GB of that goes towards the Z1 Extreme's GPU.

The battery is doubled in size to 80mAh, and Asus has improved the thermals so you'll get more out of the Z1 Extreme. It has bigger heat pipes, along with better and quieter fans. Those better thermals allow for an increased TDP, so performance mode is boosted to 17W and silent mode is boosted to 13W.

A new chassis and controls

It's not just about a spec bump

The Asus ROG Ally X comes in all black, and the controls have been improved. It has a refined D pad, redesigned joysticks, and a smaller macro button on the back that's meant to be out of your way, but still work for you no matter how you're holding the device.

Those new joysticks are meant to be more durable, using premium materials, and they're rated for five million cycles. Asus says that the Steam Deck is still rated for two million.

One other thing that's changed is that the XGM port is gone, and it's replaced by a second USB Type-C port. One of the USB ports is Thunderbolt compatible, so you'll actually be able to hook up an external GPU if you want to.

Finally, the display panel is the same as it was on the original ROG Ally. It seems like there isn't a supplier for what Asus would want to do with it (VRR and FreeSync Premium), so we'll probably have to wait for a proper ROG Ally 2.