Key Takeaways The ROG Ally X promises major improvements to the battery, RAM, and storage.

The console could also come with small hardware tweaks, like new joysticks.

Hopefully, the new console will solve the microSD slot issues plaguing existing models.

The Asus ROG Ally wasn't our favorite PC gaming handheld, but it was still a great option if you wanted to go with one that was running Windows. Even during the console's initial release, people were already salivating at the idea of a successor that would get all the little things right. Well, now it looks like Asus is ready to deliver, with the promise of a new console that is set to debut early next month.

The news was revealed on the brand's official YouTube channel, through its ROG Pulse broadcast. And while many expected a full reveal, the brand kept things pretty close to the chest, only teasing the big changes that were headed for the console. Regardless, there was some exclusive information shared outside the broadcast, that shed more light on the upcoming ROG Ally X.

Extra, Extend, Expand

While we and the community wish this was a full reveal, it was more a teaser of what's to come, with a proper release date for all the news set for June 2. The hosts of the broadcast shared that this upcoming refresh on the ROG Ally will be more than a simple refresh, but won't quite be the handheld sequel we were all hoping for. Instead, it will sit somewhere in the middle, which is why the brand has dubbed the upcoming console, the ROG Ally X.

While the hosts did not reveal a whole lot, they did state that there would be major improvements to the battery, along with changes to the storage and RAM as well. The hosts also stated that there will be changes to the ports as well small tweaks that could come to the overall design, which is quite interesting. As far as things that aren't changing, it will have the same Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor and display as the current ROG Ally.

The Verge was able to get a little more information about the upcoming console from Asus SVP Shawn Yen, who shared that the battery life increase will be substantial, with the new device providing more than a 40% increase. As far as other things that might come to the new console, the news outlet shares that it will arrive with an M.2 2280 SSD slot.

In addition, it also shares that the new console could be more repairable than the current model, and will come with new joysticks that are interchangeable. And while all of the above sounds great, we hope that Asus makes changes to its faulty microSD card slot that's been causing problems for a number of users. As of now, the company is extending its warranty for the original console, and offering replacements for damaged SD cards.

Of course, we'll just have to wait and see, as the full details of the new console won't arrive until June 2. And who knows, maybe all of these upcoming changes could make this one of the best Steam Deck alternatives to hit the market.