Asus ROG Ally X Asus' ROG Ally X features some major upgrades over the original model, including a new design, more memory, a much bigger battery, more durable joysticks, and better overall heat dissipation alongside support for even more storage. Truly, this is the best version of the Ally so far. Pros Big battery Refreshed design Improved cooling Cons Limited to 1080p $800 at Best Buy $800 at Asus

Lenovo Legion Go Lenovo's Legion Go is an interesting gaming handheld thanks to its detachable-controller design on top of a spacious 8.8-inch display. You also get a Quad HD+ resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, and support of up to 1TB of storage. Plus, pricing begins at just $700. Pros Quad HD+ display Unique design Big display Cons Limited RAM Not the greatest battery life $700 at Best Buy $700 at Lenovo $700 at B&H



If you want to play games on the go, a gaming laptop or a top-tier tablet is a natural choice. However, gaming handhelds are also worth considering, and the new ROG Ally X as well as Lenovo's Legion Go are some of the most noteworthy machines in the space. But which is best?

Luckily, we're here to help with the ultimate Legion Go vs Ally X comparison to help you decide.

Price, availability, and specs

The Ally X ships in July

Asus' ROG Ally X is up for pre-order now, and it ships in July. It'll cost you $800. There aren't multiple models or configurations to bother with here, unlike the original ROG Ally that shipped with different versions at different pricepoints. Though, you can still buy the original Ally.

The Lenovo Legion Go is available at your retailer of choice, and pricing kicks off at $700. You can opt for a more expensive $750 model if you'd prefer 1TB of storage instead of just 512GB, but otherwise, the specs are the same. For just $50, though, we'd recommend doing so.



Asus ROG Ally X Lenovo Legion Go Dimensions 11.02 x 4.37 x 1.45 inches (280mm x 111mm x 36.9mm) Starting at 8.27 x 5.15 x 0.79 inches (210.05 x 130.81 x 20.06mm) Weight 1.49 pounds (678 grams) Starting at 1.41 pounds (640 grams) Chipset AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme Processor (8 cores/16 threads, up to 5.10 GHz boost) Up to AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme (8 cores, 16 threads, up to 5.1GHz, 16MB L3 cache) RAM 24GB LPDDR5 7500 MHz 16GB LPDDR5x 7500Mhz Storage 1 TB M.2 2280 NVMe PCIe G4x4 SSD 256GB, 512GB, 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 2242 SSD Display 7-inch 1920x1080 IPS touchscreen, 120 Hz, AMD FreeSync Premium 8.8-inch IPS, 16:10 aspect ratio, Quad HD+ (2560x1600), 144Hz refresh rate, 97% DCI-P3, 500 nits, touch Graphics AMD RDNA 3 Radeon Graphics AMD RDNA 3 Graphics (up to 12 cores) Ports 1x USB-C (with DisplayPort 1.4), 1x USB4, 3.5mm audio combo jack, microSD card reader 2x USB4 (one on top, one at the bottom) 3.5mm headphone jack microSD card reader Battery 80Wh Main unit: 49.2Whr battery with Super Rapid Charge/ Controllers: 900mAh battery

Related Lenovo Legion Go review: I want to love it, but I can't The Lenovo Legion Go should be one of the best gaming handhelds, but it's just nowhere near it.

Design and display

Similar devices, different designs

Close

In general, there's a lot of similarities between these two handhelds. Both feature traditional controller-style layouts with face buttons, joysticks, and D-pads on either side of a centered display. However, the Legion does have detachable controllers that can be used as a mouse.

Although, the Ally is the larger overall device, even if its display is slightly smaller. This means it feels a tad less cramped, especially for those with larger hands, than the Legion can, while weight is about the same between the two, though the Ally is slightly heavier.

For display, you get an 8.8-inch display on the Legion, while you get a 7-inch display on the Ally. The Ally has a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1080p resolution, and the Legion has a 2560x1600 resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. Naturally, the display on the Legion is more capable.

The Ally is certainly a bit more spacious and comfortable, but thanks to a bigger display with a higher resolution and faster refresh rate alongside its unique detachable controller design, the Legion is our overall winner when it comes to design and display.

Winner: Lenovo Legion Go

Hardware and performance

Same chip in both machines

Performance on these machines is going to be similar, because both feature Ryzen Z1 Extreme chips. That said, there are some differences worth keeping in mind when it comes to performance.

For one, the Ally has 24GB of memory when the Legion has just 16GB. The Ally also has a redesigned cooling system that promises better heat dissipation, which is likely to reinforce the gap in performance we saw between it and the Legion, as we noted in our review. Though, since we are talking about the same chips, the performance differential likely won't be night and day.

Otherwise, both feature up to 1TB of storage, and RDNA 3 graphics power both machines. Neither of these handhelds are necessarily the very fastest on the market, but they're definitely powerful enough to outcompete the hardware inside a Nintendo Switch or even a Steam Deck. You definitely won't have much trouble running even the latest games with either.

Since the Ally has more RAM, though, as well as its improved cooling solution over the original model, it comes out ahead in terms of hardware and performance, even if an extra 8GB of memory and some better cooling may not be the difference between buttery smooth and choppy.

Winner: ROG Ally X

Battery life

A bigger battery is always better

Battery life may not be a strong suit of gaming handhelds, but there are some major differences.

The Legion Go has a 49.2Whr battery, and the Ally X has a meaty 80Whr battery that's double the capacity of the original. In our review of the original Ally, we were able to manage a few hours of gaming before needing to charge, so with double the battery capacity on the Ally X, we'd expect that number to be closer to six hours, depending on how hard you're pushing it.

With a much bigger battery, the Ally is just the better choice for battery life.

Winner: ROG Ally X

Overall winner: ROG Ally X

These are similar handhelds, but thanks to a larger, more comfortable chassis on the Ally X on top of more RAM and a bigger battery, it's our overall top choice. However, that doesn't mean there aren't good reasons to consider the Legion Go, too.

If you prefer a display that can go beyond 1080p, or if you really appreciate the detachable controllers of the Legion, it can be worth consideration. Plus, you can save $100 on the 512GB model of the Legion over the $800 pricepoint of the Ally X.

Asus ROG Ally X Winner Asus' ROG Ally X features some major upgrades over the original model, including a new design, more memory, a much bigger battery, more durable joysticks, and better overall heat dissipation alongside support for even more storage. Truly, this is the best version of the Ally so far. $800 at Best Buy $800 at Asus