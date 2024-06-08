Asus ROG Ally X Editor's choice The ROG Ally X makes notable improvements to Asus' original PC gaming handheld. It still runs on the Ryzen Z1 Extreme APU but now has faster RAM, more base storage, improved joysticks, and double the battery capacity. Despite some Windows-related quirks, it outperforms other handhelds (including the Switch, which is no surprise) and is a great on-the-go gaming machine. Pros Powerful Ryzen Z1 Extreme APU 1TB base storage Smooth 120Hz 1080p FreeSync display Much-improved battery life over previous model Cons It's expensive Windows handheld gaming is a work in progress $799 at Best Buy

In 2017, Nintendo took the gaming industry by storm with a humble little hybrid console named the "Switch." Since then, the Nintendo Switch has become the third highest-selling gaming system of all time (and its run hasn't even finished yet) and has created a new formula for enjoying video games at home or on the go. Mobile hardware has made big strikes since the 2017 Switch launch, enabling PC gaming handhelds that let you play AAA games like Cyberpunk 2077 on a device smaller than a laptop. One of these devices is the new Asus ROG Ally X, which was just announced as a refresh of the Windows-powered ROG Ally. But how does the Nintendo Switch stack up against newer handhelds like the Asus ROG Ally X, and which one is the better buy in 2024? Let's find out.

Price, specs, and availability

The original Nintendo Switch hit the market in 2017 with a retail price of $300. That's still what you can expect to pay for it, even seven years later. There's only one configuration of the standard model. However, Nintendo later released two other Switch models: in 2019, a compact handheld-only variant, the Switch Lite ($200 MSRP) and the Switch OLED in 2021 ($350 MSRP). It's widely available at major retailers and Nintendo, but discounts are infrequent and short-lived.

Asus recently announced the new ROG Ally X at June's Computex 2024 expo. It's currently available for pre-order from Best Buy and will likely be available from other retailers after launch. Like the standard Nintendo Switch, the Asus ROG Ally X is available in only one configuration but carries a much higher $800 sticker price.



Asus ROG Ally X Nintendo Switch Dimensions 11.02 x 4.37 x 1.45 inches (280mm x 111mm x 36.9mm) 9.4 x 4 x 0.55 inches (239 x 102 x 13.9mm) with Joy-Cons Weight 1.49 pounds (678 grams) 0.88 pounds (398 grams) with Joy-Cons Chipset AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme Processor (8 cores/16 threads, up to 5.10 GHz boost) Nvidia Tegra X1 (launch models)/Nvidia Tegra X1+ (after August 2019) RAM 24GB LPDDR5 7500 MHz 4GB LPDDR4 1600MHz Storage 1 TB M.2 2280 NVMe PCIe G4x4 SSD 32GB eMMC Wireless Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E & Bluetooth 5.2 Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 4.1 Display 7-inch 1920x1080 IPS touchscreen, 120 Hz, AMD FreeSync Premium 6.2-inch IPS, 1280x720 resolution Graphics AMD RDNA 3 Radeon Graphics Nvidia GM20B Maxwell-based (integrated) Ports 1x USB-C (with DisplayPort 1.4), 1x USB4, 3.5mm audio combo jack, microSD card reader System: 1x USB-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, microSD card slot; Dock: 1x USB-C port (charging), 3x USB Type-A ports, HDMI Headset Compatibility Yes Yes Battery 80Wh 4310mAh Storage Expansion MicroSD MicroSD Speakers Dual speakers with smart amplifier and Dolby Atmos Dual stereo speakers Price 800 300

Design

Nintendo defined the new handheld formula

Close

We've had handheld gaming systems for decades, but in the age of mobile tech, it was only a matter of time before actual consoles and gaming computers went handheld. Nintendo defined the new formula in 2017 when it surprised everyone with the Switch, refining many of the ideas it had implemented with the ill-fated Wii U. The Switch has been a massive success. Thus, it's no surprise that other companies now offer gaming handhelds of their own. The Switch still features some unique design features, such as removable Joy-Con controllers and the included charging dock that lets you connect the system to a TV for big-screen play.

PC gaming handhelds like the Asus ROG Ally X are typically standalone devices, so you don't get a dock out of the box. The ROG Ally X is designed to be played on the go (or wherever) on its built-in display. However, it supports DisplayPort output via USB-C, so you can hook it up to an external display with a USB-C to DisplayPort cable. You can also connect it to input devices such as controllers for a "desktop lite" gaming experience. It's just not quite the same hybrid experience that the Switch offers. Neither design is objectively superior to the other, but which one is better for you will boil down to your gaming habits and preferences.

Both the ROG Ally X and Switch offer Bluetooth connectivity for controllers and headphones. Another thing to note is that a huge aftermarket has grown around Nintendo's hybrid console, given its massive popularity and long seven-year lifespan. There are a ton of great Switch accessories, both first- and third-party, available for purchase. There's no such expansive aftermarket yet for the ROG Ally X (or the original model, for that matter), although modern PC peripherals such as gamepads and headsets will work just fine with it.

Winner: Tie

Display

The Switch is good enough, but the Ally X is better

The Nintendo Switch didn't set the world on fire in 2017 with its 6.2-inch HD screen, which looks dated by today's standards. It's good enough for what the Switch is meant to do: offer a console gaming experience on the go. But the 720p resolution and big, chunky bezels weren't nice to look at even seven years ago. It was enough of an issue that Nintendo released an upgraded model in 2021 featuring a much better seven-inch OLED display.

The Asus ROG Ally X sports a 7-inch 1920x1080 IPS touchscreen that's more or less in line with what you'd expect from a modern PC gaming handheld. It's a good display with AMD FreeSync Premium and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, but we'd prefer to see an OLED panel on an $800 device. Nintendo did it in 2021 with the Switch OLED, and Valve did the same with the Steam Deck OLED in 2023. Still, it's a much better display than you'll see on the Switch. Of course, you can play on an external display with either system, so the quality of the built-in panel may not be a major factor if you plan to spend most of your time playing on a bigger screen.

Winner: Asus ROG Ally X

Performance

The Switch can't compete with today's handhelds

Source: Asus

The seven-year-old mobile hardware inside the Nintendo Switch isn't going to come close to the performance of a newer device like the Asus ROG Ally X. Nonetheless, it's worth comparing the two, if for no other reason than to see just how far these little chips have come. The Switch runs on an Nvidia Tegra X1 processor backed up by 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM, while the ROG Ally X packs the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme APU paired with 24GB of LPDDR5 memory.

Even if you're unfamiliar with these systems, the performance gap should be obvious due to their age difference alone. The Switch is a seven-year-old system now and wasn't exactly a powerhouse upon its release. To be fair, this isn't a 1:1 comparison. The Nintendo Switch is made for playing first-party Nintendo games and a smattering of third-party titles, last-gen ports, and indie games. It does this admirably, and developers have managed to squeeze some surprisingly good performance out of the Tegra X1. The Switch can even handle some impressive ports of older triple-A titles like Skyrim and The Witcher 3, and they play very well, provided you enjoy them in handheld mode.

Of course, a mobile chip from 2017 isn't a match for the Ryzen Z1 Extreme. It's an eight-core, 16-thread APU with Radeon RDNA 3 graphics and a max clock speed of 5.10GHz. We spent some time with the first-gen ROG Ally (the upgraded model with the same Z1 Extreme APU inside the Ally X) and had no trouble handling modern titles like Cyberpunk 2077 with relative ease. Older games were also easy pickings for the Z1 Extreme, and we could even crank the framerate up to 90 FPS or higher in Grand Theft Auto V. Again, the choice between the Nintendo Switch and the Asus ROG Ally X will depend on what kind of games you like to play. But regarding raw horsepower, few handhelds come close to matching the ROG Ally X.

Winner: Asus ROG Ally X

Battery life

Weaker hardware has at least one advantage

One great thing about the Nintendo Switch is its battery life. This isn't less of an advantage now than it was seven years ago. The Nintendo Switch still offers an impressive battery life of four to nine hours, depending on what you're playing, which compares favorably to today's much more power-hungry PC gaming handhelds.

Comparatively, the Switch lasts considerably longer because of its less demanding hardware. Under typical conditions, you can expect about two hours of battery life from the first-gen ROG Ally. Thankfully, Asus addressed this with the ROG Ally X, which packs twice the battery capacity as the original model. We need more hands-on time with it to see how long it lasts under real-life gaming conditions, but it looks to be a considerable improvement. Nonetheless, the Nintendo Switch still wins here. That's at least one benefit of its weaker hardware.

Winner: Nintendo Switch

Which gaming handheld is a better buy in 2024?

If you're in the market for a gaming handheld, you should opt for one released within the last two years. We saw the Steam Deck launch in 2022, and some great competitors followed it. All of them left Nintendo's hybrid console in the dust. The Switch deserves its due, and it's a great system. Still, in terms of gaming performance and display quality, it doesn't hold a candle to newer devices like the Asus ROG Ally X. The caveats here are that the ROG Ally X retails for $800, and as a Windows handheld, it gives you access to a very different game library than the Nintendo Switch. It's not an apples-to-apples comparison, but the ROG Ally X is still the better handheld in 2024.

The Switch is still an awesome hybrid gaming console that's left an indelible mark on the gaming industry. However, it's hard to recommend a seven-year-old system in 2024, especially at its retail price of $300. If you absolutely must have a Switch right now, spring for the OLED model. If you're set on a Nintendo console and willing to wait, consider delaying the purchase until you can get the Switch 2 when it comes out soon (likely sometime in the first half of 2025).