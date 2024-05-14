Key Takeaways The Asus ROG Ally X will be priced at $799, $100 more than the current high-end model.

Leaks suggest the ROG Ally X will come with a 7" FHD 1080p 120 Hz screen and an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor, while also addressing issues found in the previous model.

Although priced as one of the more expensive portable gaming handhelds, the ROG Ally X aims to justify its cost with improved specs such as improved battery life.

Ever since the Steam Deck made a huge impact on how we play PC games, we've seen companies from all over the world take their shot at making the best Steam Deck alternative. Asus' ROG Ally has been around for a while now, and the company has confirmed that it's making a new version called the ROG Ally X. Now, a leaker has revealed the console's price tag, and while it may be on the high end of Asus' handheld range, it's up there for a good reason.

The Asus ROG Ally X may carry a $799 price tag

As reported by TechPowerup, the leak appeared on X by the renowned Asus leaker MysteryLupin. The leaker revealed a few key specs of the Asus ROG Ally X, including how much it will cost; a cool $799. This pins it at $100 more than the current high-end console, the ROG Ally Extreme. The leak also gave us a peek into what kind of screen and processor we can expect from the new model:

So, what does the ROG Ally X bring to the table to justify the higher price tag? As we covered before, the new console will feature 40% more battery, plus an M.2-2280 drive bay that will fit a 1TB SSD. On top of that, the new device will fix some of the faults that the old one had, such as placing the SD card reader too close to the heat vent. However, with its price tag positioning it as one of the pricier portable gaming handhelds on the market, we'll have to see if the ROG Ally X's additions will convince people to pay extra over other devices like the Steam Deck.