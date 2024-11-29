Asus ROG Ally $350 $500 Save $150 The Asus ROG Ally is a handheld gaming PC that's seeking to be a major rival to Valve's Steam Deck. It runs on Windows and comes with AMD Ryzen Z1 processors. It also has a sharp Full HD display and a 120Hz refresh rate. $350 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a PC gaming handheld that won't break the bank, this Asus ROG Ally that's on sale for Black Friday is going to be it. The ROG Ally is one of our favorite PC gaming handhelds and now comes in at $150 below its original retail price, which means you can scoop it up for just $350 if you're quick. This is the best promotion we've seen on this unit, so be sure to get it while you can because a deal like this won't last long.

What's great about the Asus ROG Ally?

Let's get to the specifications first, because this model is powered by an AMD Ryzen Z1 processor that's paired with 16GB of RAM and also has 512GB of internal SSD storage. If you need extra space, there's also a microSD card slot. In addition, the ROG Ally also has a beautiful 7-inch 1080p touchscreen display that has a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz.

As you can tell from the images, this device is sleek, and has a wealth of physical controls, dual speakers, and you can even expand the device's graphical abilities with a special port that will allow to connect it to an external graphics card. Of course, it also doesn't hurt that this device runs Windows, which means you can load games and services natively.

While the experience may not be perfect with Windows when it comes to gaming devices, you can always make it better using programs and plug-ins to really enhance the experience. Overall, the ROG Ally is worth picking up, especially if you're looking to game on the go. Right now, it's at a fantastic price that you really shouldn't pass up.