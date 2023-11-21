ASUS ROG Ally $450 $600 Save $150 The Asus ROG Ally is a handheld gaming PC that's seeking to be a major rival to Valve's Steam Deck. It runs on Windows, and comes with AMD Ryzen Z1 processors. It also has a sharp Full HD display and a 120Hz refresh rate. $450 at Best Buy

Gaming handhelds are all the rage over the last year, and one of the best and earliest to come on the market was the Asus ROG Ally. It packs a 120Hz display with some nice controls and a small form factor, making it easy to bring with you everywhere. Now, for Black Friday, the Asus ROG Ally with the regular AMD Z1 is available for $450 in an incredible deal that will be hard to beat.

Keep in mind that this is the base Z1 model, so as such, our performance findings when testing the Z1 Extreme are not accurate for this particular device. Nevertheless, everything else about it remains the same, and you'll get fantastic performance for sure in the likes of indie titles. It's also still going to provide better performance than a Steam Deck, and this deal puts it right in line with taking on the best Valve has to offer.

As someone who has used and loved the Asus ROG Ally (especially after Asus fixed a lot of its problems), I can highly recommend picking up this handheld. $450 is a steel for what you get, particularly thanks to the incredible screen which lends itself even more to indie titles capable of hitting 120 FPS. It's compact enough to throw into a bag and the speakers are powerful enough to play in the comfort of your own home out loud.

If you're looking for a new gaming handheld, it's hard to go wrong with the Asus ROG Ally, and at this price, it's seriously worth picking up over any other gaming handheld at the moment.