The Steam Deck has caused a surge of interest in handheld gaming PCs, so we were bound to get more of them. Asus is yet the latest big brand to join the list of Steam Deck alternatives with the introduction of the ROG Ally, a Windows-based gaming handheld powered by AMD Ryzen processors and promising an even better experience than what you can get with Valve's device.

If you're interested in the Asus ROG Ally, we wouldn't blame you, and we're here to share all the information you need to know about this upcoming portable PC.

Asus ROG Ally: Pricing and availability

Asus has yet to reveal specific pricing and availability for the ROG Ally handheld, but we know the company is holding an event on May 11 to announce more details. However, reliable tech leaker SnoopyTech reported on Twitter that the highest-end model, with the AMD Z1 Extreme, would be priced at $700, while the lower-tier variant would retail for $600. In order to compete with the Steam Deck, pricing will likely have to be close to the $400 mark, which is the starting price for Valve's handheld. But the most expensive Steam Deck model is priced at $649, so if the rumored ROG Ally pricing is correct, it'll be able to compete. We'll update you when Asus confirms the final price.

Asus ROG Ally: Specs

The exact specs of the Asus ROG Ally aren't fully known yet, but there's some information we already know based on early teasers and information from Asus. Here's the information we have right now:

CPU AMD Ryzen Z1 series: AMD Ryzen Z1 (6 cores, 12 threads, 22MB cache) AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme (8 cores, 16 threads, 24MB cache)

GPU AMD RDNA 3-based graphics 4 Compute Units (Ryzen Z1) 12 Compute Units (Ryzen Z1 Extreme)

Display 7-inch LCD, 16:9 aspect ratio, Full HD (1920x1080), 120Hz refresh rate, touch RAM Up to 16GB (alleged) Storage 512GB (alleged) Controls/input 2x Analog sticks (left and right)

Directional buttons (D-Pad)

ABXY button array (Xbox-style layout)

2x Shoulder buttons (RB/LB)

2x Analog shoulder triggers (RT/LT)

2x Rear buttons (M1/M2)

View and Menu buttons (Xbox-style)

Asus Command Center button

Asus Armoury Crate button (unconfirmed)

Volume buttons

Power button Ports 1x USB Type-C

1x ROG Xg Mobile interface (PCIe x8)

3.5mm headphone jack Size 11.0 x 4.4 x 0.5 inches (279.4 x 111.76 x 12.7mm) Weight 1.3 pounds (0.59kg) Price $699 for Z1 Extreme model (alleged)

What is the Asus ROG Ally?

The Asus ROG Ally is a handheld gaming PC with similar components to a laptop with a small 7-inch display, which makes it suitable for portable use and travel. It also has built-in console-like controls, providing a gaming experience similar to that of a Nintendo Switch (with the Joy-Con attached) or a Steam Deck. Additionally, it runs Windows 11, so with the necessary peripherals, you can use it as a standard computer.

What makes the Asus ROG Ally special?

Of course, with the Asus ROG Ally going up against the massively popular Steam Deck, you may be wondering what makes it unique and why you might want it over Valve's handheld. Well, there are a few highlights.

It has a 1080p 120Hz display

Image credit: Dave2D (YouTube)

One of the first major benefits of the Asus ROG Ally compared to the Steam Deck, and even other gaming handhelds, is the display. It's only 7 inches, but it has a sharper Full HD (1920x1080) panel compared to the Steam Deck, which has a 1280x800 resolution when not docked. It also has a wider aspect ratio, at 16:9 rather than 16:10. The 16:9 aspect ratio is still the most popular for gaming, so it might be preferred.

The ROG Ally also boasts a 120Hz refresh rate, something we haven't seen in many gaming handhelds, including the Steam Deck. The higher refresh rate means you can enjoy a smoother gaming experience, particularly with lighter titles that run well on the device's integrated GPU. It's also been noted that the display can hit 500 nits of brightness, a nice step up from the 400 nits of the Steam Deck, making it more suitable for outdoor use.

The AMD Ryzen Z1 series

Another highlight is that it uses the brand new AMD processors from the Ryzen Z1 series, which are specifically designed for Windows-powered handheld devices. Asus has yet to reveal specific configurations for the ROG Ally, but we know that the Z1 series has two models: the Ryzen Z1 and Ryzen Z1 Extreme, which both feature AMD's Zen 4 CPU cores and RDNA 3 graphics. This already gives this device a step up over the Steam Deck, which uses a custom processor with Zen 2 CPU cores and RDNA 2 graphics.

These processors are significantly more powerful, too. The Ryzen Z1 comes with six CPU cores and 12 threads, while the Z1 Extreme amps that up to eight cores and 16 threads. The RDNA 3-based integrated GPU has four Compute Units (CU) in the AMD Ryzen Z1, or 12 CUs in the Ryzen Z1 Extreme, making the latter much more suitable for gaming. By comparison, the Steam Deck's integrated graphics had eight CUs.

In addition to the potential performance improvements, these processors are also designed to be very power efficient, with Asus touting up to eight hours of battery life. Of course, that will vary a lot depending on the games you play

The ROG Xg Mobile interface

Source: Asus

Something else that helps the Asus ROG Ally stand out is that it comes with the ROG Xg Mobile interface. You may have not heard of it before, but it's not completely new. Asus has been using this proprietary connector for a couple of years in its thinnest and lightest laptops, starting with the ROG Flow X13. This connector carries a PCIe x8 connection, and it's used for connecting external GPUs to the device to add more muscle when you're hooked up to a workstation at home.

Essentially, if you buy an ROG Xg Mobile GPU, you can pair the ROG Ally with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU (other models exist), and you can connect to a larger screen for high-end gaming with graphical fidelity far beyond what the ROG Ally can offer on its own. These external GPUs also add a lot of ports to the device, so you can connect wired peripherals, which isn't an option you typically have out of the box.

Some Windows handhelds have featured Thunderbolt 4 or USB4 support that allows you to connect external GPUs, but Thunderbolt has quite a bit more overhead, and the PCIe signal is limited to four lanes rather than eight, so there are big bandwidth limitations for more powerful GPUs and games. This is a big plus if you want the ROG Ally to be your sole gaming machine.

It runs Windows 11

Finally, the Asus ROG Ally comes with Windows 11 installed out of the box, which is a huge potential advantage over the Steam Deck. Without any fiddling, like with Steam's Linux-based OS, you can get any digital storefront you want, whether that's Steam, the Epic Games Store, the Microsoft Store, and so on. You also have the Windows license out of the box, so you don't have to pay extra for it.

On the flip side, running Windows 11 can have some downsides. The Windows 11 UI isn't optimized for smaller displays like this, while SteamOS on the Steam Deck is optimized for that screen. Some games may also need to be properly optimized for this hardware, and it remains to be seen how well developers try to adapt their games to this device compared to the Steam Deck, which has shown that games often run more smoothly on SteamOS than Windows.

Where can I buy the Asus ROG Ally?

Asus has yet to announce official availability and pricing for the ROG Ally, but in the U.S., Best Buy seems to be the leading retailer where it will be available. There's already a waitlist page where you can sign up to be notified when more information is available, and you can check it out below.

Over in the U.K., Currys will be carrying the device, though details are just as scarce otherwise. We also don't know much about broader availability yet, but it shouldn't be too long until we find out, as Asus is holding a launch event on May 11, at 10 a.m. ET, or 3 p.m. GMT. We'll be sure to keep you up to date as more information comes.

FAQ

Q: Is the Asus ROG Ally better than the Steam Deck?

While in-depth comparisons have to be reserved until the ROG Ally is available and thoroughly tested, what we know right now is very promising and well ahead of what the Steam Deck offers. It has a more powerful AMD CPU and graphics (in the case of the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme configuration), plus it has a sharper display with a higher refresh rate.

The Asus ROG Ally also has the benefit of being a bit more portable thanks to the smaller and thinner chassis overall. Plus, it runs Windows 11, which means it has access to a lot more games out of the box.

Q: Can I play Steam games on the Asus ROG Ally? What about other PC platforms?

Yes. As a Windows-based handheld, the Asus ROG Ally can access a wide variety of digital platforms for games, including Steam. You can simply download your favorite platform (or all of them) and get started.

Any game distribution platform that's available on Windows should work on the Asus ROG Ally. That includes Steam, the Epic Games Store, Xbox/Microsoft Store, Ubisoft Connect (formerly Uplay), and the EA App (formerly Origin), among others, as well as any other games you might download online.

Q: Does the Asus ROG Ally support external GPUs?

Yes. The Asus ROG Ally comes equipped with the ROG Xg Mobile interface, a proprietary connector that can carry a PCIe x8 signal. This enables support for Asus' ROG Xg Mobile external graphics card accessories, with less overhead and more bandwidth than a Thunderbolt connection would have. You can pair the Asus ROG Ally with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU.

A potential downside to this proprietary connector is that you're entirely dependent on Asus for future GPU availability, but the company has been supporting the ecosystem for a few years now, so it should be fine.

Q: Does the Asus ROG Ally have touchpads?

No. Unlike the Steam Deck, the Asus ROG Ally lacks touchpads on either side of the screen, which allows the system to be a bit more compact. The game controls are in line with an Xbox controller, featuring two analog sticks, a D-Pad, ABXY buttons, shoulder buttons and triggers, plus rear buttons for additional inputs.

The Asus ROG Ally does, however, have a touchscreen, so you can more easily navigate Windows 11 without the hassle of using a controller (which would have admittedly been a terrible experience).

Q: Does the Asus ROG Ally have RGB?

Yes. If you're the kind of person who enjoys a bit of flair on their devices, you'll be happy to know that the Asus ROG Ally does in fact have RGB lighting, particularly around the analog sticks. The lighting can be customized or turned off to save battery, if you so choose.

Q: What configurations of the Asus ROG Ally will be available?

Asus has yet to announce any specific models of the ROG Ally. However, SnoopyTech suggests that the higher-end model will be available with an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD for storage, coming in at $700. They also reported on a lower-end model with an AMD Z1, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD that'll start at $600.

This does make it more expensive than the Steam Deck, but considering the more powerful processor, better display, and the inclusion of a Windows license, it's competitively priced, as long as the rumors turn out to be true.