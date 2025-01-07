Summary Asus ROG unveils new gaming laptops like ROG Strix SCAR 16/18 with Intel Core Ultra 9 285HX & Nvidia RTX 50 GPUs.

Also introduces more budget-friendly ROG Strix G16/18 laptops and Zephyrus G14/16 with OLED screens and RTX 50 GPUs.

Desktop-wise, Asus ROG showcases ROG G700 series powered by AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D or Intel Core Ultra 9 285K & Nvidia RTX 50 GPUs.

CES 2025 is an exciting time for all tech enthusiasts, but it's especially amazing for gamers. It gives us an insight into how 2025 will look regarding hardware and what CPUs and GPUs will power the newest triple-A games in our PCs and laptops. Now, Asus ROG is showing off all of the new devices you can expect to see released in the coming year, and there are some pretty mighty rigs that are worth your time.

Asus ROG shows off its gaming hardware at CES 2025

In a press release, Asus ROG showed off a ton of gaming hardware, all of which sport the brand new Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs.

The new Asus ROG laptops announced at CES 2025

First up, let's look at the more portable options. The ringleader of the laptop category is the ROG Strix Scar, a mighty device that can handle pretty much anything you can throw at it:

At the heart of the 2025 ROG Strix SCAR 16/18 is the Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 285HX. Paired with the NVIDIA RTX™ 50 Series Laptop GPUs, and equipped with a MUX Switch and NVIDIA Advanced Optimus, these laptops are engineered to handle the most demanding AAA titles, high-performance applications, and intensive multitasking with ease.

It also comes with up to 64GB of RAM and 4TB of storage space alongside a screen with a 240Hz refresh rate.

If you want to game on the go but want to save some money, you can opt for the ROG Strix G16/18 instead. This cuts down on some of the hardware, sporting an Intel Core Ultra 9 HX or an AMD Ryzen 9 and up to 32GB of RAM. However, it still packs an RTX 50 series GPU, so it's by no means a slacker.

If you can't go without an OLED screen, the Zephyrus G14/16 has you covered. The G16 uses an Intel Core Ultra 9 285H, while the G14 has an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370. Whichever route you prefer, you'll get the RTX 50 series GPU and an OLED screen. The G14 has a 3K 120Hz screen while the G16 has a 2.5K 240Hz screen, both of which come with a 0.2ms response time.

The new Asus ROG desktop announced at CES 2025

If you're more of a fan of desktops, Asus ROG still has you covered. The company only revealed one type of desktop, the ROG G700 series; however, that doesn't mean it doesn't deserve some time in the spotlight:

The 2025 ROG Strix G700 series desktops are built from the ground up for gaming, powered by AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D or Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 285K and paired with featuring NVIDIA RTX™ 50 Series Desktop GPUs for a top-tier gaming experience. Both support up to 64 GB of DDR5 RAM, with speeds rising to 6000MHz, and high-speed PCIe Gen 5 storage, ensuring exceptional performance and responsiveness.

The ROG G700 series isn't just about the hardware, though. It also combines water cooling and fan airflow to keep your components nice and cool. You can also pop open the side and front panels without needing a tool, and the computer uses standard components for easy upgrades and repairs. And yes, as is standard of gaming PCs, it comes with its fair share of RGB lighting, which you can see through the sleek glass panel on the side.