When shopping around for an AM5 motherboard, you have the choice of 600 or 800 series chipsets. Although a few years old, the X670E chipset is still a solid choice for AM5 processors. Today, we'll be looking at the premium motherboard Asus ROG Crosshair X670E Hero. This is billed as the ideal foundation for gaming PCs though you may want to steer clear unless planning some serious overclocking profiles. It's overkill for most applications and budget-friendly motherboards offer much of the same functionality. If you have the available funds to cover the cost, you won't be disappointed.

About this review: Asus provided XDA with a sample for this review. The company had no input into its contents before publication.

ASUS ROG Crosshair X670E Hero 7.5 / 10 $566 $650 Save $84 The Asus ROG Crosshair X670E Hero is a powerful motherboard with full support for AM5 processors. It's an expensive foundation for an AMD-powered PC, but is well worth the asking price if you intend to fully utilize all the available features, including excellent overclocking support. Pros Exceptional reliability and build quality

Fantastic BIOS and software support

Plenty of headroom for overclocking Cons Too expensive

Overkill for most AM5 processors

10Gb networking would be nice $566 at Amazon $650 at Newegg $650 at Best Buy

Price, specs, and availability

Costing $699 at launch, the Asus ROG Crosshair X670E Hero can be found for less than $600, but that price is still expensive for an AM5 motherboard. This full-size ATX motherboard has the AMD X670E chipset, which was the flagship chipset for the Ryzen 7000 launch. To provide an idea as to the performance of this motherboard, Asus loaded an 18+2 phase power delivery system for handling even the most power-hungry Ryzen processors. Four DIMM slots support up to DDR5-8000 and two PCIe 5.0 M.2 slots ensure you'll have access to rapid storage for the OS and all your games.

Connectivity is solid with plenty of internal headers for cooling and I/O. The rear panel is fully kitted too with USB-C and USB-A ports galore. A slight disappointment is the 2.5Gb LAN port. While this is considerably faster than most home LANs, it would be good to see 10Gb at this price point. The rest of the feature set is top-notch.

Specifications Form Factor ATX Chipset AMD X670 Socket AM5 Power Phases 18+2 Memory Slots 4 Memory Type DDR5-6400 Storage interfaces 2x PCIe 5.0 M.2, 2x PCIe 4.0 M.2, 6x SATA PCI Slots 3 Audio ALC4082 Internal I/O 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2x2, 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, 3x USB-A 2.0 Rear I/O 2x USB-C 4.0, 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2x2, 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, 8x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 Expand

What I like

The Asus ROG Crosshair X670E Hero is one powerful AMD platform. Two 8-pin EPS power connectors are present up top, though only one is required. Three high-speed PCI slots are joined by up to five M.2 slots when using the optional expansion card (two of which are PCIe 5.0). Six SATA III ports are at hand for slower drives and USB headers ensure you have ample bandwidth for most PC cases. The AM5 socket supports Ryzen 7000, 8000, and 9000 CPUs from AMD and four DIMM slots can handle up to DDR5-8000. A debug LED is present, which is useful when attempting to push your components harder than configured at the factory.

Immediately noticeable is the size of the VRM heatsink. There's also passive cooling on all M.2 slots, including that aforementioned expansion card. You won't have any trouble running enthusiast-grade hardware on this platform. While the M.2 heatsinks are secured to the motherboard with screws, Asus did provide a quick release for the GPU, allowing you to conveniently remove your graphics card without having to fiddle with the sometimes obstructed PCI slot latch. A total of eight cooling headers are available for chassis fans, CPU coolers, pumps, and more. Asus even provides additional headers for open-loop liquid cooling solutions.