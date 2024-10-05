Even if you're only barely familiar with mechanical keyboards, you'll immediately notice a trend — not many models are low-profile. Sure, you've got your Nuphys and Keychrons and Lofrees that appeal to mechanical keyboard enthusiasts, but the Asus ROG Falchion RX Low Profile caught my eye due to its unique value proposition. It's trying to bring users the best of both worlds — a compact & productive workhorse as well as a gaming performer. For the most part, it succeeds at this goal.

This being my first-ever low-profile mechanical keyboard review, I didn't fully know what I was in for. However, after having lived with it for a week now, I can confidently claim that this is one of the best keyboards I've ever used — low-profile or not. The biggest compliment I can offer it is that going low-profile doesn't take away much from the experience. It's still incredibly fast, a joy to type on, and looks stunning while at it. It isn't perfect, but it far surpassed my expectations.

About this review: Asus sent me the ROG Falchion RX Low Profile for this review, but had no input in its contents.

Premium, low-profile all-rounder Asus ROG Falchion RX Low Profile 8 / 10 $140 $170 Save $30 The Asus ROG Falchion RX Low Profile mechanical keyboard successfully conquers both work and play departments. The low-profile optical switches and dual-layer sound dampening make this a silent and effective keyboard. The 1000Hz polling rate and fast 2.4GHz connectivity are ideal for gaming, plus the aluminum-infused white design looks and feels premium. Despite a few misses, this is one of the best keyboards I've used in a while, and it's a 65% low-profile — imagine that! Pros Fast, silent, smooth typing

Premium yet slim and portable 65% design

Great battery life

Eye-catching RGB implementation Cons ABS keycaps at this price

No hot-swappable option

Armoury Crate failed to work $140 at Amazon $140 at Newegg

Pricing and availability

The Asus ROG Falchion RX Low Profile is available in a single colorway with two switch options — ROG RX Red (linear) and ROG RX Blue (clicky) optical switches. The unit I'm testing has the RX Red switches. While it launched for $170, you can currently buy it for around $140 from multiple retailers. Also, changing the switch option might change your price drastically on some marketplaces.

Specifications Form factor 65% Switch options Linear, clicky Colorways White Backlight Yes Dampening Dual-layer Keycaps UV-coated ABS low-profile keycaps Supported operating systems Windows, macOS Hot-swappable No Connectivity Wired, Bluetooth, 2.4GHz Typing angle 3-stage Software customizability Yes, via Armoury Crate Dimensions 306x110x26.5mm Weight 590g Number of Keys 68 Num Pad No Battery life 430h on 2.4GHz with backlight off (advertised) Polling rate 1000Hz Material Plastic chassis with aluminum top plate Features Optical switches, multi-function touch panel, Actuation point 1.0 mm Included switches ROG RX Red Expand

What I liked

Low-profile keyboards aren't so bad after all

Close

I'll be the first to admit my erstwhile bias against low-profile keyboards. Being a mechanical keyboard nut, letting go of the feel and feedback of regular switches seemed unthinkable. The ROG Falchion RX, however, has gladly proven me wrong. Let's be clear — being a low-profile board, you can't expect a thocky or creamy sound or feedback. What you do get is a smooth, satisfying, and silent typing experience (yes, I'm proud of the alliteration).

What you do get is a smooth, satisfying, and silent typing experience.

I'm sure the pre-installed silicone foam and the pre-lubed optical switches are together contributing to the silent yet sturdy typing feel. I say this because if you type on, say, a low-profile membrane keyboard, the Apple Magic keyboard, or most laptop keyboards, you rarely get both good sound and great typing feedback. The ROG Falchion RX Low Profile manages to provide just that.

I had assumed the low-profile keycaps and switches wouldn't suit my taste, but after a week of use, I've grown quite fond of them. The design of this keyboard is undoubtedly a class apart. The white (more like gray) keycaps, aluminum top plate, and glass-like RGB light bar might make you feel like it's a much more expensive keyboard. I especially loved how bright the backlight is (even during the day), and the fact that it's centered on the legends and doesn't bleed between them.