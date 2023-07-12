ASUS ROG Flow X13 $850 $1600 Save $750 The ASUS ROG Flow X13 is an impressive convertible laptop that is thin and light and also has enough power to run most modern games. $850 at Best Buy

There are some excellent deals on laptops during Prime Day, with lots of wonderful sales over the past couple of days. But as Prime Day comes to a close, we've managed to uncover an excellent deal on a laptop that can do it all but comes in a slim and lightweight package. The Asus ROG Flow X13 is one of the best lightweight laptops on the market, and for a limited time, it's received a massive discount, knocking $750 off its original price.

What's great about the Asus ROG Flow X13?

The Asus ROG Flow X13 is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops that you can buy and for good reasons. It has a beautiful 13.4-inch 1920 x 1200 LED touchscreen display with a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz. It's powered by AMD's Ryzen 9 6900HS, packs 16GB RAM, and also comes with 1TB SSD storage. Although slim and light, the laptop packs quite a bit of power, and with its Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, it can get through most modern gaming titles without any issues.

Perhaps what makes this laptop even more alluring is its expandability. With Asus's XG Mobile eGPU module, you'll be able to add even more graphical power down the line, providing a future upgrade path that allows you to harness the power of a full-sized graphics card. While there have been different iterations of the XG Mobile eGPU unit, the most up-to-date version packs Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4090.

As you can imagine, this kind of upgrade comes at a premium price, but if you're looking to make this kind of jump in the future, at least it's an option. So be sure to grab this laptop while you can, because at $750 off, the deal won't last long.