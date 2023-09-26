Asus ROG Flow Z13 $1000 $1900 Save $900 The Asus ROG Flow Z13 is a powerful Windows tablet powered by an Intel i9 processor and an Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti graphics card. This model also has 1TB of internal storage and 16GB RAM. If this isn't enough power, you can also take advantage of external GPUs for more power using the brand's proprietary connector. $1000 at Best Buy

The Asus ROG Flow Z13 is the best Windows gaming tablet you can buy. The tablet delivers massive power in a compact size, and even has room for expandability thanks to a proprietary connection that can link it to an external graphics card like an Nvidia GeForce 4090. If you're a gamer or even a creator on the go that needs lots of power, this Windows tablet is going to be it.

While this tablet has an MSRP of $1900, it's been discounted heavily in this limited time promotion, knocking $900 off its retail price. So if you've been itching to get your hands on a tablet that can double as your mobile gaming setup, this is going to be for you.

What's great about the Asus ROG Flow Z13?

The Asus ROG Flow Z13 is powered by an Intel i9 processor and has 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD. When it comes to the display, you're getting a 13.4-inch 1920 x 1200 resolution 120Hz IPS LED display with great colors and contrast, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti to power all your games and other graphic intensive programs.

Despite its small size, you still get plenty of connectivity, with the device offering Thunderbolt 4, three USB-A ports, USB-C, along with support for Wi-Fi 6. All of this comes in a relatively lightweight package that sits at 2.6 pounds.

As mentioned before, you can always expand the capabilities of the device by attaching an external graphics dock called the ROG XG Mobile. While there are a few different versions of this device, they all function the same by providing an extra boost of power by upgrading the graphics card of the ROG Flow Z13.

The latest model of the ROG XG Mobile packs a GeForce RTX 4090, which is more than enough power for most people. This is going to be one of the best Windows gaming tablets available, and it should be handle pretty much anything you can throw at it. So grab one while you can, because this sale won't last long.