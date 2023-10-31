Asus ROG Flow Z13 $900 $1800 Save $900 With the Asus ROG Flow Z13, you're getting the best of both worlds with a powerful Intel i7 processor and Nvidia RTX graphic card that comes in a sleek and compact design. Best of all, this gaming tablet can expand with support for external GPUs. $900 at Newegg

The Asus ROG Flow Z13 is one of the best Windows tablets on the market and for good reasons. The ROG Flow Z13 offers impressive power, in an incredibly sleek package, that makes it the perfect computer for home, office or if you're constantly on the go.

Whether you're a gamer, creator, or just someone that uses their laptop for basic use, you can't go wrong with the ROG Flow Z13. But something this sleek usually comes at a cost, but right now, you can score a phenomenal deal that knocks $900 off for a limited time.

What's great about the Asus ROG Flow Z13?

This model comes equipped with an Intel Core i7-12700H processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD. In addition, it has an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card and a 13.4-inch 120Hz FHD+ touchscreen display that offers great colors and contrast.

While it's great for those that want to edit photos and videos, it's also pretty good for games too. While it can't play every AAA title, it can handle most, and if you need more power, you can always expand the tablet's capabilities with Asus's exclusive XG Mobile ecosystem of external GPUs.

Of course, just because it's slim, doesn't mean it lacks connectivity with one Thunderbolt 4 USB-C, one USB-A, 3.5mm headphone jack, and microSD card reader. The tablet also offers support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. For the most part, you really can't go wrong with the Asus ROG Flow Z13. Just be sure to grab it while it's still on sale.