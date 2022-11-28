ASUS ROG Flow Z13 $1500 $1800 Save $300 The Asus ROG Flow Z13 convertible notebook takes tablet computing to a whole new level. With a $300 discount, it's a no brainer if you want a versatile laptop. $1500 at Amazon

Cyber Monday is rolling out some killer laptop deals and Amazon slashes dollars off on our favorite PCs. Fans of 2-in-1 laptops are in for a treat, as the extraordinary Asus ROG Flow Z13 is now available with a massive discount.

Usually, the RTX 3050-powered convertible retails for $1,800. However, you can get the ROG Flow Z13 for just $1,500 at Amazon. That's straightaway $300 off its normal price, which makes it a top tier Cyber Monday laptop deal.

The Asus ROG Flow Z13 convertible notebook is one of the industry's best 2-in-1 laptops around. The variant in this deal packs a 13.4-inch FHD+ 16:10 (1920 x 1200) touch screen with active stylus support for jotting down notes and marking up documents. The laptop's premium chassis houses the a high performance Intel Core i7-12700H CPU, 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and a 512GB solid state NVMe drive.

Thanks to the 12th generation Intel chip, the 2-in-1 convertible can easily juggle just about everything you bombard it with and should never lag. Coming to the graphics front, the ROG Flow Z13 boasts Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3050 GPU with 4GB of GDDR6 memory, so we expect its performance to be on par if not better.

Notably, the laptop also includes a MUX Switch, which allows the entire graphics rendering processing to be handled by the discrete GPU by disabling the graphics processor inside the CPU. The 360-degree hinge allows you to use device as a standalone tablet, in tent mode, or as a standard clamshell laptop.

What we really like in the ROG Flow Z13 is the expansion potential through the ROG XG mobile interface. You can easily pump up the graphics processing power by pairing a suitable XG Mobile eGPU and docking station, which can turn your convertible into a mini workstation in a jiffy.

If you're on the prowl for a versatile laptop with a handy, beautiful screen to work, draw and play on, the Asus ROG Flow Z13 2-in-1 is a solid buy.