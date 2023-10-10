Asus ROG Flow Z13 $860 $1300 Save $440 The Asus ROG Flow Z13 is a powerful Windows 2-in-1 that comes with a flexible form factor and a touchscreen display with stylus support. And now you can get it for under $1,000. $860 at Amazon

The Asus ROG Flow Z13 launched last year is one of the best Windows 2-in-1 convertibles in its price segment, and it's probably one of the few that's targeted at gamers. It's now available at an extremely lucrative price for Prime Big Deal Days. It usually costs $1,300 on Amazon, but it's now being offered for just $860 over the next two days, making it one of the best deals available on a laptop and tablet hybrid right now.

Why should you buy the Asus ROG Flow Z13 (2022)?

The ROG Flow Z13 (2022) delivers enough grunt to handle all your everyday needs. It features a 13.4-inch FHD (1920x1200) 120Hz touchscreen display with a 16:10 aspect ratio that covers 100% of the sRGB color space. The screen also supports stylus input for drawing and taking notes, while the included keyboard can be used for work or gaming sessions.

The ROG Flow is powered by the Intel Core i5-12500H processor and has 16GB of DDR5 RAM along with 512GB of PCIe 4.0 SSD. The device comes with Intel Xe Iris integrated graphics, but users can connect it to an ROG XG Mobile external GPU to turn it into a gaming monster or a workstation with a small and light form factor. It also sports a custom cooling solution that includes liquid metal on the CPU and a custom vapor chamber module. It also weighs just 2.47 pounds so you can take it just about anywhere.

Overall, the Asus ROG Flow Z13 (2022) is one of the best Windows convertibles at its price, and this discount makes it an even sweeter deal. If that was on your wishlist, you'll want to pull the trigger right away. You're unlikely to find it at this price every day and it won't last long. If you miss out, there are plenty of other laptop deals you can find right now.