ASUS ROG Harpe Gaming Wireless Mouse $70 $150 Save $80 The Asus ROG Harpe wireless gaming mouse delivers intense performance with its 36,000 DPI sensor, five programmable buttons, and is extremely lightweight, coming in at just 54 grams. $70 at Amazon

Asus makes some of the best gaming mice in the business, offering a variety of different styles and technologies, and most importantly coming in at many different price points. If you've been thinking about purchasing and looking at lightweight gaming mice, the Asus ROG Harpe is going to be a great option, with its impressive 36,000 DPI sensor, ultralight design that comes in at 54 grams, and its newly discounted price tag that slashes 53% off retail. For a limited time, you can pick up this excellent mouse that's now down to its lowest price yet, coming in at just $79.99.

What's great about the Asus ROG Harpe wireless gaming mouse?

There's really a lot to love here with the Asus ROG Harpe wireless gaming mouse and while it looks simple in design, you're going to get a lot of thoughtful features here that have been made with pros in mind. This mouse is made in collaboration with Aim Lab, which means there has been "extensive insight and understanding" during the creation of this mouse with regard to design and features.

In addition to the 36,000 DPI and 54 gram weight, Aim Lab has also partnered with Asus to create a software suite that provides optimizations to the mouse that allow it to perform at its best. The Aim Lab Settings Optimizer analyzes a users's game play and then can suggest different ways to tune the mouse to create the best experience.

Furthermore, you get customizable buttons for instant settings adjustments, along with three different ways to connect to your PC. The mouse also comes with the ROG Omni Receiver, which allows users to connect up to two compatible Asus devices using just one dongle. Overall, you're getting an extremely solid mouse that's going to be great for casual and professional users.