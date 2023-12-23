The Asus ROG lineup has a compelling catalog of PC hardware, including cases, graphics cards, and more. The gaming-centric ROG lineup also has some solid peripherals, like the ROG Azoth mechanical keyboard I reviewed recently. I paired the Azoth keyboard with the ROG Harpe Ace Aim Lab Edition gaming mouse, and I absolutely loved this combo. The ROG Harpe Ace is a fantastic wireless mouse with a small and lightweight body. In fact, it's one of the lightest gaming mice around, weighing just 54 grams.

A lightweight chassis isn't the only thing going for the ROG Harpe Ace. It also uses a top-of-the-line sensor with 36,000DPI for precise and accurate tracking. This mouse also uses Asus's ROG Micro switches that feel nice and snappy with great tactile feedback, and you also get support for tri-mode connectivity. It's an excellent choice for gamers, especially those who spend a lot of time playing the fastest and action-packed competitive games like Counter-Strike 2, Apex Legends, and more.

About this review: Asus provided us with a unit for the purposes of this review and had no input into its contents.

Asus ROG Harpe Ace Aim Lab Edition Great gaming mouse A reliable, lightweight gaming mouse for competitive games 8 / 10 $120 $150 Save $30 The Asus ROG Harpe is a wireless gaming mouse that is slender and offers extreme precision. It is also very light, has a built-in rechargeable battery, and a solid 36,000DPI sensor for accurate and precise tracking. Weight 54 grams Sensor and DPI ROG AimPoint sensor with 36,000DPI Switches ROG 70M Mechanical Switch RGB Lighting Yes Programmable Buttons Five Connectivity Tri-mode for wired, Bluetooth 5.1, and 2.4GHz dongle Battery Life Up to 90 hours without lighting Battery Type Li-Ion Battery rechargeable battery IPS 650 Polling Rate 1,000Hz Acceleration 50g Dimensions 5.01x2.5x1.55 inches (127.5x63.7x39.6 mm) Color Options Black, white Pros 36,000DPI sensor with accurate tracking

Only weighs 54g

Support for tri-mode connectivity Cons A bit on the expensive side

Has a ceiling of 1,000Hz polling rate

Asus Armoury Crate utility is unreliable $120 at Amazon

Price and availability

The Asus ROG Harpe Ace Aim Lab Edition mouse debuted earlier this year, and it's now available to purchase from various retailers. It launched for $150, but it's frequently discounted these days, sometimes down to $120. That puts it right on par with other premium gaming mice on the market, like the Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro and the Logitech G Pro X Superlight. The Harpe Ace Aim Lab Edition mouse comes in black and white colors.

What's in the box

Welcome extras like mouse feet and grip tape

In addition to the usual in-box items like the cable and wireless receiver dongle, the Asus ROG Harpe Ace Aim Lab Edition mouse also comes with some notable extras. It's not as generous as the items you get with the ROG Azoth keyboard, but you do get thoughtful extras that can improve your experience, such as more mouse feet, a mouse grip tape set, and the ROG Paracord, which is a thin and strong cable. Otherwise, the package is standard. It includes the USB dongle and an extender, a quick start guide, and a sticker.

Design and features

A minimal design for a lightweight chassis

The first thing you'll notice about the mouse is its minimal design. It's got a satin finish with textured lines on the sides for some grip. There's very little in the name of branding, as both the ROG logo on the palm rest and the Aim Lab logo near the side button look very subtle, at least on this black mouse variant. I'm glad these aren't illuminating logos like the ones you get on, say, the MSI Clutch GM51 mouse, because that would've taken away from its subtle appearance.

The ROG Harpe Ace has an ambidextrous shape, but you only get two blue-colored buttons on the left-hand side. There are a total of five programmable buttons on this mouse, including an illuminated scroll wheel, meaning it's suitable for a variety of titles. It's obviously not as capable as some other MMO and MOBA mice out there, but it gets enough to go against most popular mice. The shell of this particular mouse weighs only 54 grams and it has a compact shell, which makes it a great choice for even those with relatively small to medium hands.

You'll find the ROG AimPoint sensor in the center of the bottom, surrounded by the DPI and Pair buttons, and a toggle to switch between wireless or wired modes. You also get five PTFE feet: one in each corner and a circular piece covering the sensor in the middle, which you can swap for the replacement units that are included in the box. These feet make the mouse glide smoothly even on a relatively rough surface or a control type deskmat. There's also a slot towards the bottom edge of the mouse where you can store the 2.4GHz dongle.

The last thing you'll see is a USB Type-C port at the front that you can use to charge or use the mouse in wired mode via the included paracord. There is no support for wireless charging here, nor do you get any fancy charging docks like the ones you get with other options.

The PTFE feet make the mouse glide smoothly, even on a relatively rough surface.

The ROG Harpe Ace feels great to use overall, with plenty of grip to hold on to, thanks to the satin surface and the textured lines on both sides. I had absolutely no issues getting used to using it, even coming from a Glorious Model O-, which is a few grams heavier and has a slightly smaller footprint.

Performance and battery life

Glides through your games with an excellent sensor

The ROG Harpe Ace Aim Lab Edition mouse is targeted at esports players and competitive FPS gamers, and I'm happy to report that it delivers. The onboard ROG AimPoint sensor boasts a maximum 36,000DPI, and it's consistently good at tracking. This mouse also has a maximum velocity of 650 inches per second (IPS), and it can also handle up to 50 G's of acceleration. The Harpe Ace glides across the surface very easily with no issues, thanks to its lightweight design. I recommend using it on a control type mousepad, especially if you game at a high sensitivity. You'll definitely need some time to get used to it if you're coming from a relatively heavier mouse, though, so keep that in mind.

The onboard ROG AimPoint sensor boasts a maximum 36,000DPI, and it's consistently good at tracking.

Those playing on low-sensitivity settings will have plenty to like here. The PTFE feet make it incredibly smooth and easy to track the target, and it's light enough to pick up and move if you run out of space on your desk. I took a few minutes to adjust my grip and get used to the pronounced hump in the middle of the mouse, but it's nothing to worry about. In fact, those who use a fingertip and upright claw grip won't even notice it. I do recommend using the included grip tapes to ensure you get a better grip.

The ROG Micro switches used on the Harpe Ace mouse are mechanical switches with a rated lifespan of 70 million clicks. These switches feel snappy and offer solid tactile feedback, although I found them to be on the stiffer side. The same is true for the scroll wheel and the side-button clicks as well, but they all work very well. The notched scroll wheel also feels great with the right tactility while scrolling, and it feels great to use both in and out of games.

Overall, the ROG Harpe Ace Aim Lab Edition mouse is very responsive when it comes to tracking and hitting the targets with mouse clicks. Although, as with other peripherals, use it over a wired connection or over 2.4GHz wireless to get the best results in games. The Bluetooth connectivity is nice to have, but it does introduce a lot of latency.

Asus rates the Harpe Ace's battery backup at 90 hours over 2.4GHz wireless and over 98 hours over Bluetooth. I got over three days worth of use while using the 2.4GHz dongle for connection with the RGB light on the scroll wheel off, so I'd say Asus's claims are accurate. You can quickly top up the battery using a USB-C cable when you see the red lights blinking on the scroll wheel. You can extend the battery life by a couple of hours by adjusting the power settings but don't expect to see a significant change.

Software

Asus Armoury Crate is lackluster

The Asus Armoury Crate utility handles the software experience, but it's nothing to write home about. All the features and menu options are spread across several tabs. There's one called Aim Lab that will just take you to the Steam listing and let you launch and play an exclusive training campaign, but that's about it.

The rest of them are pretty self-explanatory, and they offer you a fair amount of customization, be it the lighting or the surface calibration based on the mousepad or the surface you're using the mouse on. The one that you'll probably use the most is the performance tab, which lets you select a preset or a custom DPI setting or adjust the mouse's polling rate up to a ceiling of 1,000Hz.

Armoury Crate is just as unreliable as it has always been, and the overall experience of using this mouse suffers due to mostly the same issues I faced while using the ROG Azoth keyboard. The program freezes quite frequently and becomes downright unresponsive, forcing me to restart it. The mouse settings, in the meantime, are completely reset, meaning everything from its DPI and lighting changes momentarily until I restart the Armoury Crate software.

Should you buy the ASUS ROG Harpe Ace Aim Lab Edition mouse?

You should buy the ROG Harpe Ace Aim Lab Edition mouse if:

You want a lightweight gaming mouse with a simple design

You want a wireless mouse to clear the clutter on your desk

You want a reliable gaming mouse to play competitive FPS games

You shouldn't buy the ROG Harpe Ace Aim Lab Edition mouse if:

You are on a tight budget

You want a gaming mouse with a striking design and lots of RGB lights

You want more buttons

The Asus ROG Harpe Ace Aim Lab Edition is a great gaming mouse that only misses a few marks due to a limited polling rate and the rather unreliable Armoury Crate software. A 1,000Hz polling rate isn't necessarily a bad thing, but keep in mind that you can buy gaming mice with up to 4,000Hz or even 8,000Hz polling rates that are better suited for those with high-end gaming monitors. If you're willing to look past these two shortcomings, though, then I can't recommend the Harpe Ace gaming mouse enough.