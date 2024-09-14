ASUS ROG Harpe Gaming Wireless Mouse $70 $150 Save $80 A light and accurate gaming mouse that offers a sleek look and great design. You can now score 53% off this gaming mouse for a limited time. $70 at Amazon

PC gaming can be quite competitive. And if you've been spending time honing your skills and have maxed out your abilities on your current hardware, maybe it's time for a change. It's always tough trying to decide what hardware you should upgrade first, but we think some of the top contributors to a better experience when playing games are going to be the mouse and keyboard. While these are basic accessories, they can make a huge difference if you grab the right ones, especially if you're using something that's a few years old.

If this is going to be for gaming, it's important to purchase a mouse that can keep up with your movements without causing any additional physical stress. So going with something lightweight is an absolute must. Furthermore, accuracy is going to be another top feature to look out for, especially if you're someone that plays lots of action-packed games. With that said, we think the Asus ROG Harpe wireless gaming mouse is going to be a fantastic option. While it has a retail price of $150, it can now be had for far less, with a massive discount that knocks 53% off, dropping it down to just $69.99 for a limited time.

What's great about the Asus ROG Harpe wireless gaming mouse?

So what makes this mouse special? Well, it's a collaboration product between Asus ROG and Aim Lab. And while that might not mean much, you are getting some high-end specifications here with a mouse that weighs in at just 54 grams and has a max DPI of 36,000. Now, as mentioned before, this is a mouse built as a collaboration, which means it comes with additional perks that you won't find on other mice.

The most important thing here is that it comes with a software suite that allows users to really dial in the settings of the mouse to meet their unique needs. There's also an Aim Lab Settings Optimizer that can analyze game play and make suggestions on how best to tune the mouse to get the best experience. And despite it being wireless, you'll still have the option to connect using a cable if you feel better about it.

Overall, this is a mouse that's ultra-responsive and great for someone that isn't looking to spend a lot of money but still wants a great experience. You can now score this mouse for $69.99, which is a touch over 50% off its original retail price. Of course, if you're still on the fence, you can always check out some other great gaming mouse recommendations.