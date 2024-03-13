Asus ROG Keris Wireless AimPoint Gaming Mouse $60 $100 Save $40 This is the gaming mouse you need if you're looking to take your gaming to a new level. The Asus ROG Keris Wireless AimPoint gaming mouse offers three different ways to connect and features impressive tracking capabilities with its 36,000 DPI sensor. The mouse also has five programmable buttons, replaceable switches, and comes with a paracord cable. $60 at Amazon

Skills can only take you so far when it comes to PC gaming, and if you're looking to gain an edge on your competition, then some new hardware is going to be a great place to start. While it all really depends on what types of games you play, you really can't go wrong with checking out some new keyboards or mice. Of course, there are a lot of fine choices out on the market in 2024, but if you want something that offers lots of features and doesn't cost a lot of money, then the Asus ROG Keris Wireless AimPoint gaming mouse is going to be for you.

This mouse not only looks good in hand, but also feels good too. In addition, you can expect impressive accuracy, along with a wealth of different connectivity options. While this mouse typically comes priced at $99.99, it can now be had for much less, with a 40% discount that drops it down to just $59.99 for a limited time.

What's great about the Asus ROG Keris Wireless AimPoint gaming mouse?

When it comes to the precision of this mouse, you're getting the Asus ROG AimPoint optical sensor with support up to 36,000 DPI with a 1000Hz polling rate. Furthermore, you can expect a reliable connection with Asus' SpeedNova wireless technology, which captures inputs over a 2.4Ghz wireless signal. Of course, if you're not looking for that level of connectivity, you can also wirelessly connect using Bluetooth or use it wired with a USB cable.

Although wireless is going to be the best option here, since it offers lots of freedom of movement, you can still get a good experience with it plugged in, thanks to the included paracord cable. But if you do go wireless, you can get lots of hours of use, with the mouse supporting up to 119 hours of use with a single charge, which means you can feel confident using this mouse for hours at a time, day after day. Of course, you're also going to get great comfort thanks to the shape of the mouse, along with its lightweight design, coming in at just 75 grams.

The mouse also offers a customizable experience with swappable switches and its non-slip surfaces ensure that you'll stay connected, even if you manage to get a little sweaty. Of course, if you want to add a little flair, you can always customize the RGB lighting with a pop of color. Overall, this mouse delivers when it comes to features, and its price is fantastic, with a discount that really makes it quite the steal. So get it while you can, because this deal won't last long.