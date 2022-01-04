ASUS ROG launches new gaming laptops and peripherals at CES 2022

The floodgates have opened and there’s a ton of announcements coming out of this year’s CES. ASUS ROG has unleashed a wealth of new gaming laptops, monitors, and more at CES 2022.

Among the many devices, there’s a new ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 16, a refreshed Zephyrus G14, and the ROG Flow Z13 gaming tablet, but there’s a lot more.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 16

First off, there’s the new ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 for 2022. This is a new iteration of ASUS’ dual-screen gaming laptop, with second half-height screen above the keyboard giving users additional information and controls at a glance.

But the main screen deserves plenty of attention this time, too. ASUS has co-developed a new dual-spec display in partnership with BOE, and dual-spec means it literally changes the specs of the screen depending on your needs. You can set the screen to run at Full HD resolution and 240Hz or 4K at 120Hz, but it’s the same panel. You can use the higher pixel density for productivity work and switch to the higher refresh rate for gaming, for example. You can also choose a more standard miniLED display that comes in Quad HD+ (2560 x 1600) resolution and with a 165Hz refresh rate. This panel also supports VESA DisplayHDR 1000.

As for what’s inside, the Zephyrus Duo 16 comes with the latest AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX processor and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti laptop GPU with a whopping 150W of power, all cooled with an improved cooling solution, including a new liquid metal thermal solution.

Rounding things out, there are six stereo speakers for sound with Dolby Atmos support and Hi-Res audio. The keyboard has 1.7mm of key travel and per-key RGB lighting, and this all fits into a chassis that’s smaller than last year’s model.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14

Next up, the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14, which was a highly praised laptop in its first iteration, is also being refreshed for 2022. The latest model now comes with an AMD Ryzen 9 6000-series processor and AMD Radeon RX 6000S GPUs, the new graphics card designed for thin and light laptops like this. ASUS is using liquid metal to help keep these components cool and maximize performance. Having the latest AMD processors also means support for DDR5 RAM, which is included alongside up to 1TB of SSD storage.

Similar to the Zephyrus Duo 16, the Zephyrus G14 comes with a new Nebula display, featuring Quad HD resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate with 3ms response times. On top of that, the screen has 500 nits of peak brightness and covers 100% of DCI-P3, so it’s also great to get some work done. It also supports Dolby Vision and Adaptive Sync, plus it’s Pantone-validated.

Just like previous models, the new Zephyrus G14 comes with an AniMe Matrix display on the lid, featuring 14,969 holes and 1,449 miniLEDs to create a custom pattern you can design yourself. This gives you one of the most personalized customization options you can find on a laptop.

ROG Strix SCAR and Strix G

For top-tier gaming performance, the ASUS ROG Strix line is also getting refreshed for 2022 with new ROG Strix SCAR and ROG Strix G laptops. These laptops are very similar, but there are some noteworthy differences, including the processors.

The ROG Strix SCAR comes with up to an Intel Core i9-12900H processor, while the ROG Strix G comes with up to an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX, both comparable processors from the two companies. They also both feature up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU with 150W of power for graphics workloads. ASUS also mentioned DDR5 RAM and PCIe Gen 4 SSD support for the Strix SCAR, but these features should also be supported on the AMD variant.

Both laptops come in either 15-inch or 17-inch variants, and the display options are similar, too. That means the 15-inch laptops let you choose between Full HD 300Hz, Quad HD 165Hz, or Quad HD 240Hz (only on the Strix SCAR) panels, while the 17-inch versions come with either Full HD 300Hz or Quad HD 240Hz displays across both models. All the displays support Dolby Vision and have a 3ms response time for quick reactions. For audio, the Strix laptops all have four stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos support, plus two-way noise canceling.

The ASUS ROG Strix models come with a 90Wh battery and support 100W charging via USB Type-C so you can get some power back with a relatively compact charger. For use at home, you’ll still want to use the proprietary charger.

ASUS ROG Flow Z13

ASUS calls t ROG Flow Z13 the world’s most powerful gaming tablet, and we’re not going to doubt that since it’s likely the world’s only gaming tablet. However, that’s not to discredit the power packed into this device. It comes with up to an Intel Core i9-12900H CPU and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, meaning it can run just about any modern game you could want right now. It also comes with LPDDR5 memory to improve overall performance. Since it’s a tablet, airflow is less likely to be obstructed when it’s resting on its kickstand, so cooling should work even better than some traditional laptops.

If that’s not enough, though, the Flow Z13, just like the Flow X13 convertible, supports ASUS’s ROG XG Mobile external GPU. In fact, there’s a new model of the ASUS ROG XG Mobile being announced at CES 2022, featuring an AMD Radeon RX 6850M XT graphics card. This is an alternative to the existing model powered by an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080, and both continue to be available if you want either one.

Aside from that, the ASUS ROG Flow Z13 comes with a 13-inch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and two configuration options available: 4K at 60Hz or Full HD at 120Hz. Both screens have 500 nits of brightness, Dolby Vision support, Adaptive Sync and Pantone Validation, but the 4K panel is rated for 85% of DCI-P3 color coverage while the Full HD panel covers 100% of sRGB.

ROG Swift monitors

For desktop gamers, ASUS also introduced a handful of new ROG monitors for 2022. First off, the new ROG Swift OLED big-format gaming displays. These monitors come in 42-inch and 48-inch options, and they include the usual benefits of OLED like a 1,000,000: 1 contrast ratio, 0.1ms response times, true blacks, and vivid colors. Plus, they cover 98% of the DCI-P3 color space and have a color accuracy of Delta E < 2. They’re also packing 4K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The panels can reach up to 900 nits of peak brightness, but ASUS is using a custom cooling solution to keep things running cool even at max brightness. ASUS is also using a anti-glare texture to prevent unwanted reflections that often affect OLED panels.

The displays come with HDMI 2.1 support so you can enjoy 4K 120Hz gaming on consoles in addition to PCs, plus some HDMI 2.0 ports and DisplayPort 1.4, so you have plenty of options.

On the more traditional side of things, there’s the ROG Swit 360Hz PG27AQN monitor. This monitor is designed for e-sports players that require super-fast reaction times, hence the 360Hz refresh rate. It’s actually one of first 1440p monitors with a 360Hz refresh rate, alongside a few others NVIDIA announced today. The ROG Swift PG27AQN also supports NVIDIA Reflex to reduce system latency and improve response times even further.

ASUS says it’s using a new type of liquid crystal that enables the display to have higher response times compared to other LCD monitors. It also has a dual-layer voltage driver to move the liquid crystals around, providing a smoother and more consistent image compared to single-layer voltage panels.

Other ROG peripherals

As for the rest of the announcements, there’s quite a lot. ASUS announced the new ROG Fusion II 500 and 300 gaming headsets, featuring virtual 7.1 surround sound and Quad DAC technology. The ROG Fusion II 500 supports 3.5mm, USB Type-C, and USB Type-A connections, while the Fusion II 300 lacks a 3.5mm jack. Additionally, the Fusion II 500 has a game chat volume control, which adjusts the balance of game audio and chat while gaming. That’s not available on the 300 model, either. Both models do have RGB lighting, though.

In the keyboard department, there are the new ROG Strix Flare II and Flare Animate II. The latter is the more impressive of the two, being the first keyboard to feature the AniMe Matrix technology debuted in the Zephyrus G14 laptop. This gives you a few LEDs in the top-right corner of the keyboard which you can customize to create any pattern you can fit in that space. Aside from that, the keyboard has an 8000Hz polling rate, swappable ROG NX mechanical switches, along with a switch stabilizer to minimize key wobble. The keyboard also has per-key RGB backlighting, and the wrist rest has a diffuser that extends the lighting to the bottom of the wrist rest.

The standard Strix Flare II lacks the swappable switches, the AniMe Matrix, and the RGB light diffuser in the wrist rest, but it’s the same otherwise. Instead of the AniMe Matrix panel, you get a ROG logo that’s color customizable.

If you need a new mouse, ASUS also introduced the ROG Chakram X mouse. This mouse has a new optical sensor with a 36,000DPI and a 8000Hz polling rate for extra speed and accuracy. ASUS boasts a CPI deviation of just 1%, making it one of the most precise mice on the market.

The Chakram X mouse also has a new concave joystick on the side that’s easier to reach for additional control inputs, along with four buttons. The mouse features hot-swappable switches with three-pin mechanical and five-pin optical switches. The top cover is magnetic and can be easily removed to access the swappable switches and the storage bay for the USB RF receiver. Finally, it features a rechargeable battery via USB-C or with Qi wireless charging.

Finally, ASUS also announced a new gaming router, the ROG Rapture GT-AXE16000. ASUS says it’s the first quad-band Wi-Fi 6E router, featuring one band for 2.4GHz networks, two bands for 5GHz, and one band for the new 6GHz spectrum. It has a new Broadcom Wi-Fi chipset and CPU promising an increase of 18% in maximum throughput, and ASUS RangeBoost Plus promises up to 38% wider coverage with the Wi-Fi signal. For wired connections, the router includes two 10Gbps ports, one 2.5Gbps WAN port, and four 1Gbps ports.

ASUS didn’t say wen any of these products will be available, but we should hear more in the coming weeks and months.