Motherboards can get stupid expensive, and if you add a CPU and GPU into the mix, you can wish your savings goodbye. But there is a silver lining, which comes in the form of the boatloads of features on newer motherboards. The Asus ROG Maximus Z690 Formula is a top-of-the-line motherboard for Intel’s 12th, 13th, and 14th-generation processors, and it has everything you could possibly need. If you’re going for an all-out beast of a gaming PC, you definitely need a premium motherboard like this to bridge the gap between your peripherals. With 40% off of the original price tag, this Cyber Monday deal for the ROG Maximus Formula is a no-brainer, especially if you're going for a premium white build.

Why this motherboard is worth $500

First off, the ROG Maximus Z790 Formula is all-white, and that alone makes it more expensive than other options. If you’re building a white-themed premium Intel gaming PC, this motherboard is the perfect flex you need when showcasing your PC’s insides. Pair it with one of Cyber Monday DDR5 RAM deals, and you can slash some major numbers off your build price.

Looks aside, the ROG Maximus Z690 Formula is made for enthusiasts, so it cuts no corners, even if it has an older generation chipset. It supports DDR5 RAM, and you get a PCIe 5.0 x16 slot, which will allow you to future-proof your PC. The m.2 NVMe slot only supports up to PCIe Gen 4.0, but you get a ROG Hyper m.2 card with heatsinks and thermal pads bundled with the motherboard. This expansion card supports Gen 5.0 PCIe m.2, so that avenue is also covered, albeit through the hassle of an expansion card.

A gaming motherboard isn’t complete without RGB, and the ROG Maximus Z690 Formula has two sections with complete aRGB. You also get a 2-inch OLED panel to display your favorite animation directly on the motherboard. It’s extremely excessive, which is exactly why I love this motherboard, and why it's worth the now discounted $500 price.