If you've been looking for a small PC that can do it all, then the Asus ROG NUC might be for you. While it isn't the cheapest option out there, it does pack quite a punch when it comes to its hardware, featuring Intel's Core Ultra 7 processor that's paired with an Nvidia RTX 4060 graphics card. While it's normally priced at $1,399, this discount from Amazon knocks $200 off, dropping it down to its lowest price yet.

What's great about the Asus ROG NUC?

As stated before, despite its small size, this PC still packs quite a punch. The ROG NUC features an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor that's paired with 16GB of DDR5 RAM, along with 1TB of internal SSD storage. Perhaps the big draw with this model is that it also packs an Nvidia RTX 4060 graphics card.

While this card doesn't sit at the top of Nvidia's offerings, it's still pretty powerful, and will be able to handle most things that you throw at it. It's perfect for creators that need to do some video and photo editing, and gamers will be able to get some great frame rates even on modern AAA titles.

In addition, connectivity is pretty good as well, with Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, Ethernet, 3.5mm audio jack, Thunderbolt 4, four USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 and two USB-A 2.0 ports. There's even an SD card slot on the front, along with HDMI and DisplayPort outputs for connecting TVs and monitors. There's even customizable RGB lighting on the case, just in case you want to add a pop of color to your desk setup.

Perhaps the best part is that all of this fits into a highly compact 2.5-liter case. You can set this on your desk, keep it in a ventilated drawer, or just have it in your media center. It can be positioned vertically or horizontally, and can now be had below its retail price with a fantastic discount that knocks $200 off.