After passing over the first half of 2024, OLED panels now appear to be taking over the high-end gaming monitor market. Not too long ago, a choice had to be made between striking visuals or motion clarity. But with these newer OLED monitors, you get the best of both worlds: incredibly deep contrast, surreal color depth, and virtually instant response times.

At the time of writing, ASUS continues to offer the greatest selection of OLED monitors, spanning multiple screen configurations and OLED variances. Its two flagships include the PG32UCDM, a 32-inch 4K 240 Hz QD-OLED panel, and the newly launched PG32UCDP, a 32-inch 4K 240 Hz W-OLED panel being subject to this review. Despite their broad specs appearing similar, there are some key distinctions in panel technology and performance that give this new OLED an edge over the others.

About this review: The monitor tested in this review was loaned to us by ASUS. The company had no involvement in the contents of this review. Testing was conducted on firmware version MCM103.

Broad performance ASUS ROG PG32UCDP 9 / 10 The ASUS ROG PG32UCDP offers some of the deepest contrast and vibrant colors in a large, sharp panel. As an OLED, it also has virtually instant response times, and its 240 Hz refresh rate guarantees some of the cleanest motion. Better yet, the display can reduce its resolution to ramp up the refresh rate up to 480 Hz, bringing life-like motion to your battlestation. Resolution 3840 x 2160 (4K) Refresh Rate 240 Hz (4K); 480 Hz (1080p) Screen Size 31.5" Ports 2x HDMI 2.1; 1x DisplayPort 1.4; 1x USB-C (DP Alt. Mode); 3x USB-A 3.1 (downstream); 1x USB-B 3.1 (upstream) Display Technology W-OLED Aspect Ratio 16:9 Display coating Matte Screen Brightness 275 nits (Fullscreen); 1300 nits (HDR) Dimensions 714 x 579 x 274 mm (with stand, highest); 714 x 499 x 274 mm (with stand, lowest) Weight 4.5 kg (without stand); 7.3 kg (Net) Mounting Options VESA 100 x 100 mm HDR DisplayHDR™ TRUE BLACK 400 Variable Refresh NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible; AMD FreeSync Premium Pro; VESA AdaptiveSync; OLED Anti-Flicker; 48–240 Hz Response Time 0.03ms (GtG) Tilt -5°~20 Swivel -15~15° Pivot No Curve Flat PIP/PBP Yes KVM Yes, Physical Price $1,300 Pros Outstanding image contrast even in well-lit rooms

Great HDR white brightness and relaxed ABL

Ultra-smooth 480 Hz dual mode for competitive gamers Cons Overbrightened highlights in brighter HDR presets might not be for everyone

Price, availability, and specs

The ASUS ROG PG32UCDP is officially priced at $1300, which is the same price as its QD-OLED cousin, the PG32UCDM. This price point is quite a premium when compared to other existing OLEDs on the market, which are often $200 cheaper or more. However, the only other competing W-OLED is the LG UltraGear 32GS95UE, which is priced even higher at $1400. The ASUS ROG PG32UCDP can be readily ordered from most electronic vendors. Purchasing the monitor also includes a three-year warranty from ASUS which covers replacements in the case of permanent image burn-in.

Design and tech

As expected from a ROG-branded piece of hardware, the exterior of the PG32UCDP fully embraces the gamer aesthetic. In what ASUS describes as “futuristic” and “cyberpunk-inspired”, the feet and rear housing details an asymmetric, beveled design — with imperative touches of RGB. Unlike many other monitors, the bottom bezel (or “chin”) is thin and nearly symmetrical with all the other sides, lending to a cleaner look. A tab at the bottom flaunts a light-up ASUS logo, which can be easily ignored after turning it off in the monitor settings. Below the panel, another light source projects the ASUS logo onto the desk below, which you can swap out for another design included in the box. And on the rear casing, there is yet again a third emblem that lights up, adding a subtle touch of ambiance to a nearby wall. These can all be adjusted or completely turned off in the settings.

The included stand uses a tripod design with two lateral plastic prongs that span nearly the length of the screen. It takes up more desk estate than I’d like, and for my taste, it looks rather unflattering. On the top of the rear ensemble, there’s a ¼” threading to attach something like a camera mount adapter or ring light if you’re into that sort of thing.

Like most other computer monitors, an anti-glare coating is applied to the glass of the ASUS PG32UCDP. This coating does a fantastic job of diffusing reflections in a well-lit room, but it can add a slight texture to the screen which can mostly be noticed on top of light, solid colors. Thankfully, the matte coating on PG32UCDP is one of the better ones I’ve seen, and in many cases, the texture isn’t visible at all. Nevertheless, I would have still liked to see a glossy option for a W-OLED of this caliber.

As previously mentioned, the ASUS PG32UCDP makes use of a W-OLED panel, rather than QD-OLED which currently makes up most competing monitors with similar specs. The only other 32-inch 4K monitor currently using W-OLED is the LG UltraGear 32GS9UE, which uses the same underlying panel. Both OLED technologies have their advantages and caveats, so it’s important to be aware of them before deciding on one or the other.

W-OLED vs QD-OLED

Difference in black levels between QD-OLED (left) and W-OLED (right) in bright lighting

W-OLED’s primary advantage is its greater typical image contrast, with brighter peak whites and black levels that are less elevated by in-room lighting. On the other hand, QD-OLED provides a wider color gamut, greater peak color brightness, and availability in a glossy coating. In short, W-OLED may be better suited if any significant amount of its time will be used during the day or with the lights on. Otherwise, QD-OLED can offer superior visuals when viewed in a dim environment.

In terms of sharpness and text clarity, current OLEDs exhibit a higher degree of color fringing compared to typical LCDs because of their unconventional subpixel layout. But at 4K resolution, the difference is mostly mitigated, though not completely. Between W-OLED and QD-OLED, the former tends to have softer-looking text along the horizontal axis, while QD-OLED shows stronger fringing on the vertical axis. Whichever looks more pleasing will depend on the viewer’s sensitivity to the fringing characteristic; for my vision, W-OLED’s rendering is less problematic and easier on the eyes. It’s also possible that the matte screen coating does a better job of diffusing color fringe, though a comparable glossy W-OLED doesn't exist to verify.

Dark gray OLED uniformity for the ASUS ROG PG32UCDP at 0.01 nits.

Another category W-OLED typically falls behind is panel uniformity. W-OLED will often have a hatched appearance on dark-gray surfaces, or one side of the screen may appear warmer/colder than the other. Fortunately, the unit we received from ASUS looked almost completely uniform, and blemishes could only be seen by a camera when taking a photo of the screen at 0.01 nits and jacking up the exposure. Like other W-OLEDs, the uniformity will probably look its worst straight out of the box, and it should smoothen up after a few days of automatic pixel cleaning.

Ports and connectivity

Whether you’re connecting the monitor to a PC, laptop, or a console, the ASUS PG32UCDP provides ubiquitous connectivity. At the rear, there are two ports for HDMI 2.1 and one for DisplayPort 1.4. For laptops and tablets, there is also one USB Type-C port compatible with DP Alt Mode, allowing for display output while delivering up to 90 watts to keep the device powered.

If you’d like to use the monitor with multiple machines, the ASUS PG32UCDP is one of the few monitors in its category to support a physical KVM switch. This functionality enables a single mouse and keyboard to be used with two separate machines connected to the monitor, such as your PC and a work laptop.

You can have up to three USB 3.2 Type-A peripherals connected to the monitor, which can be forwarded to devices using the Type-B or Type-C ports. The Type-B port is also used for updating the monitor firmware, and for controlling menu settings via ASUS’s DisplayWidget Center software.

I would have liked to see ASUS include support for DisplayPort 2.1, which would sidestep the need to use Display Stream Compression (DSC) for the full display signal. Certain performance optimizations and GPU features are not compatible with a compressed signal, and sometimes some jankiness occurs as a result. Thankfully, DSC can be disabled through the monitor menu at the expense of limiting the refresh rate to 120 Hz. If doing so, using HDMI 2.1 is recommended to support the full RGB 10-bit signal.

Menu and features