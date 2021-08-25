ASUS rolls out the second Android 11 update for the ROG Phone 3

Towards the end of last month, ASUS started rolling out the first Android 11 stable update to the ROG Phone 3. The update brought several new features to the gaming smartphone, including a new ZenUI design, revamped stock apps, and much more. ASUS is now rolling out the second Android 11-based update to the device with the Android security patches for August 2021 and a few bug fixes.

According to a recent post on the ZenTalk forums, the latest software update for the ROG Phone 3 (v18.0410.2108.158) has started rolling out to users in an incremental fashion. As mentioned before, the OTA update brings the Android security patches for August 2021, along with a one-handed mode, support for dynamic themes, and bug fixes. Here’s the complete changelog for the release:

Updated Android security patch to 2021-08 Added one-hand mode UI function Fixed randomly P-sensor failure after upgrading to Android 11 Support dynamic themes

If you haven’t received the update on your phone yet, you can head over to the System Updates section in the device settings and check for the update. Alternatively, you can download the firmware package from ASUS’ website. To do so, head over to the website, click on the search icon in the top-right corner and search for the ROG Phone 3. Once you land on the product page, click on the Support tab, Driver & Utility, and then click on BIOS & Firmware. The download link for the latest update should be at the top of the list.

ASUS ROG Phone 3 XDA Forums

After downloading the firmware package, you can follow the instructions given in this post to install the update. Make sure you download the correct firmware package for your ROG Phone 3 SKU, or you might encounter issues. Also, take a backup of all your data before proceeding.