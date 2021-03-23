ASUS starts rolling out the first Android 11 beta to ROG Phone 3 testers

Google released the source code of Android 11 to the world back in September of last year. For a non-Pixel device, however, it can take some time to get this update depending on a company’s resources, their priorities, and their strategic decisions. Because of the amount of work it takes for OEMs to shape the AOSP codebase for their older devices, some of them are just now getting a taste of Android 11. ASUS, for instance, just released the first Android 11 beta build for the ROG Phone 3, allowing the early adopters to test out the in-development software ahead of its official release.

Bearing version number 18.0410.2101.80, the update is currently available to a small group of closed beta testers. It’s about a 1.1GB download, and the new build brings the familiar set of Android 11 features including chat bubbles, one-time permissions management, notifications history and improved security. You will also get the latest iteration of ASUS’ ZenUI/ROG UI skin, with a bunch of stock apps redecorated to follow suit.

As of now, we have no information on the release schedule for the stable version of the update. However, since Android 11 for the ROG Phone 3 has already reached the closed beta testing phase, it shouldn’t be long before ASUS opens up a public beta initiative and subsequently releases the update through the stable channel.

The ROG Phone 3 debuted in July last year, offering a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with an insanely high 144Hz refresh rate, a very capable Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC, up to 16GB LPDDR6 RAM, up to 512GB UFS 3.1 flash storage, 64MP Sony IMX686 camera, and a 6,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. The phone was launched with ROG UI on top of Android 10. ASUS is also supportive of custom development and had even sent multiple units of the ROG Phone 3 to some developers in the XDA Community.