Asus finally releases stable Android 12 for the ROG Phone 3

In May this year, Asus rolled out an Android 12 beta update for the two-year-old ROG Phone 3. After testing the build on the beta channel for close to two months, the company is finally releasing the update on the stable channel. The Android 12 update for the ROG Phone 3 (version 31.0210.0210.230) brings all the new features Google introduced with Android 12, along with revamped stock apps, a new Console design in Armoury Crate, and more.

According to a recent post on Asus’ ZenTalk forums, the Android 12 update for the ROG Phone 3 includes the following changes:

Upgraded system to Android 12

Revamped Mobile Manager, Contacts, Phone, File Manager, Calculator, Clock, Gallery, Weather, Sound recorder, Settings, Data Transfer, Local backup, Setup wizard, System update apps

Updated the Console design in Armoury Crate

Adjusted Quick Settings panel, notification tray, and volume panel to Android 12 design

Added privacy dashboard, camera and microphone indicators, show clipboard access, approximate location access, and microphone access features

Replaced ASUS Safeguard with Android 12 Emergency SOS

Introduced new widget page design in Launcher. Adjusted the position of the screenshot option and removed the hotseat app icons in the Overview page.

Removed the Quick Settings layout option in the Display settings

ASUS Phone removed SIP calling support as Android 12 does not natively support SIP calling

Some 3rd party apps are not compatible with Android 12 yet

As mentioned in the release notes, the Android 12 release currently doesn’t support some third-party apps. However, Asus has not shared a list of unsupported apps. Another important detail missing from the release notes is that the update also includes the June 2022 Android security patches.

If you haven’t received the update on your ROG Phone 3, you can download it by following the links provided below. Asus has also shared rollback packages to help users revert to the Android 11 release. In case you face any issues with the latest update, you can roll back to the Android 11 release by downloading the rollback packages from the links below.

Asus ROG Phone 3 XDA Forums

Download stable Android 12 for the ROG Phone 3

Download Android 12 update (v31.0210.0210.230):

Download the Android 11 rollback package:

As always, make sure to take a backup of all your data or you might lose it during the installation.

Source: Asus ZenTalk forums