The ASUS ROG Phone 5 will pack up to a whopping 18GB of LPDDR5 RAM

How much RAM does a smartphone really need? If you’re an Asian phone brand making gaming phones, the answer is “as much as technically and humanly possible.” That’s the approach ASUS is taking with the ROG Phone 5, which will pack up to 18GB of RAM.

The 18GB LPDDR5 mobile DRAM module comes from SK Hynix, a semi-conductor based out of Seoul, South Korea. In a statement released today, SK Hynix said the new chip runs at a maximum of 6,400Mbps, which is around 20% faster than previous LPDDR5 DRAMs on the market. The release also says SK Hynix has officially begun mass production of the chips, and the first batch is making its way to ASUS’ ROG Phone 5.

The ROG Phone 5, which is scheduled for unveiling on March 10, is expected to be powered by all the latest, highest-end specs, including a Snapdragon 888, high-refresh OLED display, and of course, that 18GB of RAM in the top end variants. The device is also likely to sport a back design with dot-matrix technology built-in. The beloved shoulder trigger buttons are expected to return as well.

We here at XDA loved the ROG Phone 3, so this direct sequel (the brand skipped the number 4 due to Chinese superstitions) has a lot to live up to. We know it won’t be lacking in memory, that’s for sure. SK Hynix’s statement also added the chip is designed for “premium smartphones to support an optimal environment for games with high-resolution image and also high-quality videos,” and the ROG Phone 5 definitely will make use of this.

Recent leaks also suggest that ASUS will bring back the 3.5mm headphone jack with the ROG Phone 5 and it could sport 65W fast wired charging. The device will likely run a near-stock build of Android 11 out of the box, with a couple of gaming-related additions from ASUS. We’ll let you know as soon as we learn more about the ROG Phone 5.